restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has insisted this Wednesday that the Government plans to end the state of alarm on May 9 due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, due to the advance in vaccination and because this exceptional situation “cannot be permanent.” This has been ratified in his response in the control session of the plenary session of Congress to a question from the PNV deputy Josune Gorospe.

The Public Health Commission has agreed this Tuesday continue giving second doses of vaccines against covid-19 as as each pharmaceutical brandTherefore, it is ruled out to delay 6 and 8 weeks the second puncture of Pfizer and Moderna to those under 79 years of age in order to inoculate the serum as soon as possible to the largest number of people, even if the immunization was partial.

Besides, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported on Tuesday a “possible link” between the development of very rare blood clots and the Janssen, but confirmed that the balance between benefit and risk of this preparation remains “positive”. For its part, the Government announced that will distribute “immediately” the doses in Spanish territory for inoculation.

As for the figures, the Ministry of Health notified this Tuesday 7,486 new positives and 114 deceased in the last 24 hours, which brings the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,435,840 and 77,216, respectively. Besides, the incidence accumulated at 14 days slows its rise and stands at 230, 95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This Tuesday was a milestone in the evolution of the pandemic, since for the first time the number of people with the complete vaccination regimen -3,452,119- exceeds that of those with reported infections.

Latest Covid news in Spain: restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hospitality hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status