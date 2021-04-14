restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

Germany has decided that people vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca receive the second with Pfizer or Moderna. The country led by Angela Merkel ordered to suspend the vaccination of the Anglo-Swedish drug due to the risk of clots on March 30. The vaccine commission concluded a week ago that mixed vaccination is an effective solution.

In Spain, the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities analyze this Wednesday the delay in expected single-dose Janssen vaccine, which yesterday postponed its launch in Europe as it was provisionally suspended in the United States due to the appearance of several “rare and serious” cases of clots.

Today the arrival of the first 300,000 doses was expected of the long-awaited serum from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to begin administering it to people between 70 and 79 years old.

Spain is still on the verge of the “high” risk level due to its high incidence, with a drop in incidence at 14 days, which stands at 196.2 cases per 100,000. Although Andalusia could not add their data.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, details in the Congress of Deputies the measures of the recovery plan economic impact of the pandemic.

