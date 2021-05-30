Restrictions in the US are relaxed due to the rise in vaccination against covid-19.

Miami World – AP

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, more cities and states in the United States are lifting the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls.

Massachusetts lifted the mandatory mask measure on Saturday, a day after New Jersey followed suit. In New York and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches, though winds and low temperatures kept crowds away.

“Welcome Chicago,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a video statement. “The shore of the lake is open.”

Chicago’s Navy Pier also reopened shops and restaurants, fairground attractions, and sightseeing ships and cruises, after the pandemic forced the popular tourist destination to close for months.

It is one more sign of progress that reflects the increasingly positive health data. On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 802 new confirmed and probable infections, the second-lowest number in a one-day total in the past six months.

For businesses nationwide, a more positive outlook and the long holiday weekend offered the possibility of welcoming customers to shop in person.

The Midtown Scholar bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, opened its doors to customers on Friday for the first time in nearly 14 months. The use of masks is still required.

To survive the pandemic, the establishment had switched to online ordering, sidewalk sales and virtual events with authors.

“We had to get creative, we had to take a turn,” said store manager Alex Brubaker. “Our readers and clients have been incredible. It’s a rainy weekend, but the bookstore is full. ”

On Friday, Minnesota lifted all state-level coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants, although city governments can maintain their own social distancing and mask-wearing standards.

About 50% of the United States population has already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Millions of Americans plan to travel over the long weekend, and airport authorities have reported air traffic levels among the highest since the start of the pandemic.