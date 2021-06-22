restricting data to competitors and cookies faces another millionaire fine

The European Union still has doubts about Google’s business. In 2017 they were 2,420 million euros for their dominant position in the search market, in 2018 they were 4,340 million euros for Android and in 2019 they had to pay 1,490 million euros for AdSense. Now the European Commission has announced that it will open a new investigation, which could lead to the fourth million-dollar fine for Google.

On this occasion, the investigation will focus on seeing if Google has taken advantage of user data to promote its “advertising technology” to the detriment of other advertising providers, advertisers and media.

10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

The European Commission still has accounts pending

The objective will be to determine whether Google has restricted the use of certain data to third parties for advertising purposes, but they have kept them for their own use. In other words, the Commission understands that Google has limited access to certain data, to protect the privacy of users, but it will investigate whether these data that they did not share were being used for advertising. Some data that Google promised that it would not share for third-party advertising, but it did end up being used for that purpose. With the added distortion in competition that occurs with that fact.

“We are concerned that Google made it difficult for rivals’ online advertising services to compete in the so-called “ad tech stack”, explains Margrethe Vestager, VP of Competition at the European Commission.

According to the data managed by the Commission, the advertising market in Europe amounted to around 20,000 million euros in 2019, with Google being one of the major players in this sector.

As part of the investigation, the obligation to use the services ‘Display & Video 360’ or Google Ads to advertise on YouTube, the obligation to use Google Ad Manager for YouTube, as well as restrictions related to advertising on YouTube. The Commission is concerned about the “apparent favoritism” of the Google ad exchange ‘AdX’ by DV360 and Google Ads.

Regarding the use of data, Google’s restrictions on third parties to access the user’s identity or their behavior will be investigated, but they are available in Google services such as Doubleclick.

Google message that appears from Chrome 90, where the ‘Privacy Sandbox’ system is implemented. In Europe it has not yet been activated.

Another project that the European Commission will investigate is its ‘Privacy Sandbox’, the Google’s attempt to delete cookies. The project to prohibit the placement of third-party cookies in Chrome and its possible effects on the advertising market will be analyzed by the Commission to see to what extent they pose a problem.

The last point to investigate will be the announced plan to stop making the advertising identifier available to third parties on Android phones. Movements theoretically created to protect the privacy of users, but which will be examined by the European Commission to try to understand to what extent they can have consequences and be a move by Google to benefit your advertising business.

More information | European Comission