WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in much of the world. It has even become the most widely used method of communication between people via mobile phone, even over calls. However, if there is something that sometimes drives us crazy and makes us want to remove the application from our phone, those are some of the WhatsApp groups. Groups that initially were created to inform a group of people at the same time and which end up being a place for comments of all kinds, sharing all kinds of photos, videos and memes, etc. In short, a real chaos that causes us to end up silencing the group if we cannot leave. To avoid this, we are going to show how to restrict the people who can send messages in a WhatsApp group.

If we need to create a new group to communicate something to our family or friends but we do not want the group to become a real chicken coop, the best thing is that we configure it in such a way that only those people who need it can write messages, only. The rest may be aware of all the information that is sent to the group but will not be able to send messages in the chat. It is what is known as restricted WhatsApp groups.

What are restricted WhatsApp groups

By default, when we create a WhatsApp group all members can participate without any problem, however, the messaging app allows us to assign administrators to that group. These people will be able to perform certain actions such as adding new participants, but the app itself allows us to configure a group so that administrators are the only ones who can send messages in that chat.

Therefore, a restricted group is one in which, as its name suggests, messages are restricted by certain components. Specifically, only group administrators will be able to send messages and information to the group for the rest to see, but they will not be able to write anything in the group.

As we are going to show below, creating a restricted WhatsApp group does not require that we install any third-party application or anything similar, the only thing we will have to do is create a group chat as we are used to and then configure it to restrict the sending of messages.

Restrict sending messages in a group to certain people

Therefore, to create a restricted WhatsApp group what we are going to do is create a new group as we normally do and later, we will choose which members will be able to send messages in it to establish that restriction. The steps to follow for this are:

We open the messaging app on our mobile.

We tap on the button menu.

We select the option New group.

We add all participants to our contact list.

We write the name of the group.

We touch on the upper part where the name of the group is displayed to access the information.

We scroll down to the list of participants.

We are looking for those people to whom we want to make group administrators and who will later be the ones who can send messages.

We touch on the contact and select the option Make admin. of the group.

Then, within the group information, we look for the option Group settings and we touch on it.

Now we enter the option Send messages.

We select Administrators only in the window that opens.

Press Ok to save the changes.

From then on, only the group’s admin users will be able to send messages to the chat. The rest of the members will see a message at the bottom of the screen within the group indicating that only group administrators are the ones who can send messages. The rest will be able to see all the information that is sent to the group without the possibility of sending anything. In case of any doubt, they will already have to contact directly and personally with any of the administrators. In this way, messages with photos, memes, videos and that do not contribute anything to the group are avoided.