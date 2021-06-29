RestoreTheSnyderVerse is a trend today that HBO Max arrives in Latin America

At last HBO Max arrived in Latin America, and it seems no coincidence that #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is also a trend today, a hashtag that seeks to reach the top executives of AT&T and convince them that it is worth continuing with the cinematographic universe that Zack Snyder (300 – 60% , Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) had planned for DC Comics superheroes.

The previous campaign carried out by fans since the premiere of Justice League – 41% in 2017, to May 2020, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, was not a wasted effort. In March of this year, fans were able to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, which reached HBO Max, but in Latin America it was seen through other platforms such as Google Play, Cinépolis Klic and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Now that HBO Max arrives in Latin America, fans will be able to enjoy again and again the epic of 4 hours that it took so much effort to obtain, and for which Snyder also had to fight. While silence is the only thing that has been obtained by Warner Bros. or HBO Max, there are rumors about a hope in the future merger of Warner Media and Discovery.

Despite much criticism the Snyder tapes received as The Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, these garnered a large fan base, and many viewers who did not enjoy them agreed that the Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck versions of Superman and Batman were excellent.

Along with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse we also see that the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie appears this morning, asking for The Batman movie that Ben affleck he was going to star in before Matt Reeves came to the project. Right now Reeves is preparing to give us a completely new version of Bat Man, with Robert Pattinson in the title role.

There’s no way of knowing if #RestoreTheSnyderVerse will be as successful as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was, but we know fans don’t give up easily, and if they were able to trend this latest hashtag for more than two years, there’s no reason to think they will. overdue soon. Snyder fans who hire the HBO Max service in Latin America would do well to stream the film to show the company the enormous interest that exists around SnyderVerse. Here are some of the most prominent tweets:

Even though sites like Flixpatrol and Official Film Chart seem to show how successful it was Zack Snyder’s Justice League In recent months, the director assured a few weeks ago in an interview with the YouTube channel Tyrone magnus that Warner Bros. has not told him anything about the performance of the film, and the only thing he knows about it is what the CEO of Warner Bros. said, Ann sarnoff, who gave an interview to Variety shortly after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. These were the words of the filmmaker:

I haven’t heard from them. After I released the movie, I have not received a phone call. […] The only communication was Ann’s article [Sarnoff] [directora ejecutiva de Warner Bros.] after the release of the tape, but that was not directly for me, but for the people. So I do not know. I’m worried, let’s see what happens to Discovery […] Who knows? All I know is that, as of yesterday, The Justice League was number one in the UK again, so…

