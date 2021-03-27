RestoreTheSnyderVerse exceeds one million tweets and Zack Snyder tells fans how to help the movement – Tomatazos

Many fans are still hoping to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels – 82%, and although there seems to be no interest on the part of Warner, yesterday they managed to exceed one million tweets with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore the Snyder universe), a fairly large number considering that in November 2019, when Warner decided to listen to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, only 60 thousand tweets were reached. 5 hours ago IGN reported that 1.29 million tweets had already accumulated.

Will more than a million tweets be enough to convince Warner to restore the SnyderVerse? The reality seems more complicated, but at least the fans can be satisfied that they received the support of many people who, now that they saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League, consider that the director deserves a second chance to finish telling his story as he had previously planned.

The date chosen by the fans to turn #RestoreTheSnyderVerse into a trend was not random, it was the 5th anniversary of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, a film that was very controversial and divisive, but which has garnered thousands of followers around the world. Actor Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and comic book writer Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, were among the celebrities who supported the campaign yesterday.

On the other hand, it seems the best way to support Snyder and his cinematic universe is by watching his Justice League cut over and over again – 41% on HBO Max. In the social network Vero, a fan asked him “I need to know if there is still hope, are we still fighting?” and Snyder replied: “seeing it and making others see it.”

Despite the fact that, according to rumors and information from various media, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a success, it has not been enough to convince the executives that the sequels of the film are worth continuing with.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League had great and important differences with respect to the version released in theaters, not only because of its duration, but also because of crucial aspects such as character development, the importance of Cyborg and the introduction of Darkseid, one of the most fearsome villains in DC Comics and the strongest the Justice League would face in the aftermath. The excitement of the fans is palpable, there is no doubt that the film has generated high expectations about the future, but these may never be fulfilled.

According to Snyder, the studio was intrusive when he was developing the film and at some point he wanted to quit, as they were forcing him to remove a scene from Green Lantern John Stewart that he had already recorded. These were his statements on the ReelBlend podcast (via Cinemablend):

And then they said, ‘Please don’t do anything.’ They didn’t want Darkseid’s coda. That can’t be there. That’s the kind of thing that was there. But I looked and thought, ‘Sure, it’s okay, great. Do it’. I mean, I didn’t mean to be subversive and rude. But that was what the fans wanted. The deal he had made with the world was that they were going to get the unfettered version of Zack Snyder from Justice League. I don’t think anyone in the same position as me felt like they were cheating.

At the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (but before the epilogue) Darkseid sees through a portal to the superhero team when they defeat Steppenwolf and stop the union of the Mother Boxes; when the portal closes the villain tells his servant DeSaad to prepare the army, indicating that in the sequel we would see the invasion of Earth.

