RestoreTheSnyderVerse breaks Avengers: Endgame record on Twitter – Tomatazos

We don’t know how successful Zack Snyder’s Justice League really was – 82%, much less certain whether or not there will be a sequel, but what is clear is that fans are as passionate and engaged as they were 3 years ago with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign. Today it was announced that the large number of tweets of the new campaign #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore Snyder’s universe) managed to break an Avengers: Endgame record – 95%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The fourth installment of the Avengers managed in 2019 to be crowned as the highest grossing film in history, surpassing Avatar – 83%, who held that position for almost 10 years. It was the culmination of a cinematographic universe that had more than 20 feature films and some TV series, so the reaction of the public and the success at the box office was very logical. Until today, Avengers: Endgame it also held the record for being the movie that caused the most tweets in 24 hours, with 1.4 million; but #RestoreTheSnyderVerse broke that record and already has, according to Epic Stream, more than 1.5 million tweets.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released this March 18 on HBO Max and Video on demand, and although the official numbers of the streaming platform have not been released, The noise it generated on social networks, added to the positive reviews it obtained from fans and Critics imply that it is a phenomenon.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It lasts 4 hours, twice the version released in theaters, but the most important thing is that it is a different film with different intentions and results. Snyder’s Justice League paves the way for a sequel, as it introduces us to DC Comics’ most fearsome classic villain, Darkseid, a member of the New Gods, characters created by Jack Kirby.

Also read: Warner forced Zack Snyder to remove Green Lantern and they wanted him to remove Darkseid from the Snyder Cut

There has also been a lot of buzz in recent weeks about the director’s plans for the franchise, and while it was a very ambitious story, it appears the studio believed it was not suitable for the type of DC Comics superhero-starring movies they aspired to. to produce, which became clear after Justice League – 41%, when much lighter films in tone like Aquaman were released – 73%, Shazam! – 88% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%.

The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign no longer aspires to actually resurrect those original plans, as Warner Bros. has invested too much in their new films and they’ve really done quite well; the aspiration of the fans is to see the conclusion of the trilogy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. As said before, the end of the film established that Darkseid would be the enemy to defeat in the sequels.

On the other hand, Snyder himself seems to be proud of the success that #RestoreTheSnyderVerse had, since through the social network Vero someone asked him “do you think the right people are seeing this?” and he replied “I don’t think they can ignore it.

We definitely can’t be ignored and Zack knows it 💪🔥 The fight and the effort will sooner or later pay off. # RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/R9XEhN1xDU – SnyderVerse | Hispanic💯 (@SnyderVerseHisp) March 26, 2021

Today, the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, a sequel to Suicide Squad, has also been the topic of conversation on social media – 25% that strays too far from Snyder’s dark universe and embraces his own comic, crazy and colorful personality. However, there are not as many people talking about the trailer as there are people sharing the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

Don’t leave without reading: The similarities between Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels and Avengers: Infinity War / Endgame

In the end everything will depend on the numbers you have done on HBO Max and on VOD Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueWell, no matter how many tweets are launched in 24 hours, the entertainment industry is a business, and if something is profitable, we can be almost certain that we will see more of it.