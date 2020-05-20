The first fast food franchisee to publicly advise the White House on the reopening of restaurants in the United States has donated more than $ 440 thousand dollars to the campaign of reelection of President Donald Trump.

The US president participated in a round table with restaurant industry leaders on the recovery of the field before the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders included Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary; Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King and Popeyes’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International; Thomas Keller, a fine dining restaurateur; and Very Cos., CEO James Bodenstedt.

While experts have said that independent restaurants will suffer mores during the pandemic, top White House advisers have been CEOs of chains and leaders of haute cuisine empires.

Muy Cos operates the franchises of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. While some franchisees operate only a handful of stores, the fast food chains They are increasingly dependent on independent owner-operators who control dozens of locations.

Bodenstedt is the first fast food franchisee to take a seat among restaurant industry leaders who advise Trump on industry struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, it has made significant donations to Trum’s re-election campaignp, according to the documents of the Federal Electoral Commission.

Also, according to Business Insider, since 2018, the CEO of Muy Cos., Has donated more than $ 440 thousand dollars to the campaign of reelection of the president. His most recent donation was on March 12, when Bodenstedt donated $ 200,000 to the Trump Victory PAC.

“The Payment Protection Plan has given restaurants alone, that industry alone, more than $ 30 billion in bailout.” – @ IvankaTrump For #PuertoRico the #PPP of @SBAgov signed by the President @realDonaldTrump has represented close to $ 2 billion. @ Jenniffer2012 https://t.co/ofHk1xEXgl – Kevin Romero (@KevinORomero) May 18, 2020

It may interest you: Trump reaffirms construction of the wall: “Mexico has serious problems due to COVID-19”

With information from Bussines Insider