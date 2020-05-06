Don’t feel like cooking, how about surrendering to a Mother’s Day lunch by delivery?

Kitchen Guide – Restaurants with delivery for Mother’s Day lunch in SP

Photo: Kitchen Guide

On this Mother’s Day Sunday, there are those who go to the kitchen to get their hands dirty and surprise the mother with traditional dishes or new discoveries that we always share here in the Kitchen Guide. But, if your mom is away and you can’t cook for her or, if you are one of those who prefer to leave the kitchen aside and eat something that only a good restaurant can offer, know that there are Mother’s Day lunch options for delivery too!

São Paulo is a fantastic gastronomic hub, full of options for all tastes, ranging from regional food to traditional Italian pasta from Mooca. Thinking of all this diversity that the capital of São Paulo has to offer, many restaurants have adapted to the period of social isolation and continue with the traditional Mother’s Day menus. The novelty is that you can receive a complete meal in the comfort of your home.

We, from the Kitchen Guide, selected 9 restaurants in São Paulo that are preparing the traditional Mother’s Day lunch by delivery. It has several options to please all pockets and the tastes of those we love the most. It is worth asking to eat together with the mommy who lives with you, or asking everyone in your house to eat together via video call. Check out our selections!

BOTO

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Chef Leo Botto selected a very special dish to order from his restaurant, Boto. The recipe chosen to celebrate Mother’s Day is the seafood stew and lightly smoked fish, which is accompanied by a seven-bearded shrimp paçoca and fresh coconut milk needles. In order for your order to be booked, the restaurant suggests that the order be placed 48 hours in advance using the contact phone. The restaurant delivers at a rate of 7 to 28 reais depending on the distance – within 12 km. Want to order on your cell phone? At Ifood the special suggestion for the day is subject to availability, so be sure to plan!

It suits: 2 people

Price: R $ 180

Order contact: (11) 3031-0680

Delivery apps: Ifood

VicoBoim

Chef Igor Witer and owner of the VicoBoim restaurant suggests an exquisite recipe for Mother’s Day. For the main course, we have the trio di mare, which consists of capelline nero al limone with crayfish, squid and shrimp. The dish is on the menu between the 8th and 15th of May. Do you want to start with other classic Italian recipes? The menu also suggests grilled octopus with crispy potatoes and smoked mayonnaise (R $ 41.60) and polenta with a mix of fresh mushrooms (R $ 26.40).

As for desserts, VicoBoim offers chocolate tart (R $ 24.90) or pannacotta (fresh cream flan, vanilla with orange syrup and blueberries for R $ 22.40). Orders can be placed over the phone. Chef Igor Witer’s restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 15:30 and 19: 00-22: 00. Saturday and Sunday, from 12: 00-16: 00 and from 19: 00-22: 00.

It suits: Uninformed

Price: R $ 131 (main course)

Order contacts: (11) 2659-4940 or 98195-5777

Delivery apps: Ifood, James and Rappi

MoDi

Chef Diogo Silveira took great care in making suggestions for this special date, but beware: orders can only be placed until May 8th. On his menu, the chef presents the roasted chicken with potato gnocchi in a delicate tomato sauce; lamb palette with grilled vegetables in the roast sauce and the pirarucu and ravioli confit open with creamed spinach and fresh herbs sauce. If you want to order other items, all dishes on the regular menu can also be ordered without a problem! You can place orders via WhatsApp or phone. Pick up at MoDi: Avenida Higienópolis, 618 or delivery: Monday to Sunday, from 12pm to 8pm.

It suits: 2 people

Price: Franguito R $ 75.00; Lamb R $ 69.00 (individual); Confit R $ 58 (individual)

Order contacts: (11) 99433-6529 or (11) 3823-2663

Delivery apps: Uninformed

Feed Butcher

Is your mother one of those who loves a barbecue? So, the boutique butcher can be a good option. Feed launched some ready-made dishes that can be ordered via delivery apps. You can choose Linguiça na Brasa (500g R $ 52.90), Garlic Bread (240g R $ 27.90) and Dadinhos de Tapioca with pepper jelly (R $ 27.90). The Feed also has boards to share, ideal for family meals such as Tábua Especial Feed 3 Cortes (Diaper, Chorizo ​​and Picanha 700g – R $ 239.90) which has up to 3 side dishes such as Biro-Biro Rice, Bolinha Potato and Farofa de Bacon with eggs. Want to put the barbecue to work? There is also a Kit with 3 fresh cuts to prepare with ready-made accompaniments from the chef and accompanying bottle of Grand Cru Circus wine (R $ 399). Rua Mario Ferraz, 547 – Itaim Bibi.

It suits: 2 people or more

Price: Varies with options

Order contacts: 5627-4700 or 99290-2708

Delivery apps: Ifood, UberEats and Rappi

Aizome

Kitchen Guide – Restaurants with delivery for Mother’s Day lunch in SP

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Is your mother hungry for a good Japanese? Chef Telma Shiraishi prepared an oriental menu at the Aizomê restaurant with five stages for Mother’s Day to celebrate Hanami – an oriental custom of celebrating cherry blossoms. Among the recipes are black cod, fish marinated in sake and grilled miso with mushroom and nira flower. Aizomê also has a la carte options ranging from R $ 27 to 95. Moms will be presented with a box of macaroons prepared by Cesar Yukio, from Hanami. Liked? You can make reservations until Saturday (9). Pick-up address (Aizomê Jardins): Alameda Fernão Cardim, 39 – Jardim Paulista.

It suits: 1 person

Price: R $ 195,00 per person

Order contacts: (11) 2222-1176 or (11) 97247-3862

Delivery apps: Ifood

Dona Firmina

The traditional Moema pizzeria, Dona Firmina, also has special dishes for Mother’s Day. We have 4 options: Vovó’s baked cod (R $ 130), Shrimp in a champagne sauce with almond rice (R $ 130), Fish and shrimp moqueca (R $ 100) and Fettuccine in sugo sauce with polpetone (R $ 60) ). In addition to these options, for Sunday dinner (10), there is also a large pizza with “classic” toppings, such as zucchini. Accompanies Pé Esporão 2018 red wine for R $ 89.90 (usually costs R $ 132.00). You can pick up your order at: Alameda dos Anapurus, 1491, Moema.

It suits: 2 people (all dishes)

Price: Varies with options

Order contacts: 5093-0302, 5096-1298, 5049-2346 or 98470-3095

Delivery apps: iFood and Rappi

La Tambouille

A special menu was created for the Mother’s Day lunch at La Tambouille restaurant, located in Itaim. The menu features sophisticated selections of starters, main courses and desserts. One of the main dish possibilities is the Shrimp Risotto with Dry Martini with Sicilian lemon, which costs R $ 149.00. The other options are on his official Instagram profile, @latambouille. To pick up your order at the restaurant, the address is Avenida Nove de Julho, 5925, Itaim Bibi.

It suits: Uninformed

Price: Varies with options

Order contacts: 3079-6276 and 93365-4968

Delivery apps: Uninformed

Bank

Kitchen Guide – Restaurants with delivery for Mother’s Day lunch in SP

Photo: Kitchen Guide

In a unit opened in São Paulo by chef Felipe Schaedler, the restaurant in Manaus is dedicated exclusively to the best of Amazonian cuisine. If you want a dish to share with up to three people, the tambaqui band can be an excellent choice. It is seared and served alongside a creamy baião, grain flour, pickle vinaigrette and banana tartare. There are also other fish options that you can order from the delivery app, and serve 3 people without any problems. Take out: Rua Tabapuã, 830, Itaim Bibi.

It suits: 3 people

Price: R $ 149.00

Order / pickup contacts: 93235-7003 or 2501-4777 Delivery apps: iFood

Color

If your mother is passionate about outstanding flavors, the Cór meat shop brings an exclusive selection of Mother’s Day. For R $ 320.00, there are six stages that serve up to four people. In a six-stage meal, we have the dry-aged beef chop for fifty days accompanied by biro-biro rice and manioc flour and pumpkin gnocchi with ricotta, basil and cashews are part of the selection. On Sunday (10), orders are made only by application, so stay tuned !. You can also pick up your order at: Praça São Marcos, 825, Alto de Pinheiros, tel.

It suits: 4 people

Price: R $ 320

Order contacts: 94447-1333 and 3726-2908

Delivery apps: iFood

Did you see how many Mother’s Day lunch options per delivery you can have? Enjoy this Mother’s Day by eating something special!

