The establishments ofhospitality and catering may only be open to the public during order pick-up hoursand they will be able to establish a preferential home delivery system for the groups most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, such as people over 65 years of age.

This is reflected in the order of the Ministry of Health published this Sunday and which will enter into force this Monday, May 4, in whichthe opening to the public of certain businesses is regulatedand services during phase 0 of the de-escalation plan, announced this past Tuesday by the Prime Minister,Pedro Sánchez.

Specifically, the Government allows hotel and restaurant activities through home delivery services and order picking, without consuming the products on the premises.

To perform the collection service,the client can call by phone or contact the restaurant onlineand it will set a collection schedule for it “avoiding crowds in the vicinity of the establishment”. In addition, the order specifies that “they may only remain open to the public during the order pickup hours.”

Two meter distance

The premises must have a space enabled and marked for the collection of orders and payment. The restaurant shouldguarantee the physical separation of two metersor, when this is not possible, having the installation of counters or partitions for the protection of workers and clients.

The order stipulates that the residence time of clients in restaurants “will be strictly necessary” for the collection of orders and specifies that in establishments where it is possible to serve more than one client at the same time, they mustsignaling “clearly” the interpersonal safety distance with marks on the ground, beacons, signs and signage. “In any case, customer service may not be carried out simultaneously to several customers by the same worker,” he adds.

In the event that more than one client cannot be served individually at the same time, the Ministry restricts theaccess to the establishment to a single client, except in those cases in which it is an adult accompanied by a person with a disability.

On the other hand, in restaurants that have vehicle collection points, the customer can place orders from his vehicle at the establishment itself and proceed to its subsequent collection.

Regarding home delivery services, restaurants may establish apreferential distribution system for people over 65, dependent people or other groups more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Prevention and hygiene measures

The Ministry of Health specifies that workers who are in isolation at home because they have Covid-19 or any of the symptoms compatible with this disease, as well as those who arequarantined for having had contact with someonewho has had symptoms or has been diagnosed.

Likewise, the company must ensure that workers have personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks and hydroalcoholic gels or soap for cleaning hands. The use of hydroalcoholic gels and litter bins with a non-manually operated lid should also be made available to customers upon leaving the establishment.

