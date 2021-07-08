Restaurants may continue to expand on New York streets and sidewalks for another year



Competition for the asphalt in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

For at least one more year, restaurants can continue to expand on the streets and sidewalks of New York, under the law signed yesterday by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to Cuomo, that pandemic practice that was established to guarantee social distancing without affecting service capacity, has served as a “much needed lifeguard” for restaurants affected by the lockdown.

The law, which came into effect immediately, extends for one year more than municipal spaces such as sidewalks and streets are used for eat outside under commercial service. “As we rebuild New York Better than before, it is important that we learn from the past and capitalize on those efforts that helped many of the small businesses survive amid the global pandemic, ”Cuomo said in a statement.

“By extending the much-needed lifeline that allowed restaurants to use public outdoor seating spaces during the pandemic, New York ensures that these small businesses can continue to use these spaces while working to rebuild and support the revitalization of the Empire State Building ”, added.

Andrew Rigie, CEO of New York City Hospitality Alliance that groups some 24 thousand establishments to eat and drink, He celebrated that the government gave the green light to extend the aid measure. “Alfresco dining has been a fundamental sustenance for the city’s restaurants, so the enactment of this new law will ensure that customers can continue to enjoy their glass of wine while dining al fresco, while supporting small businesses and jobs, ”he said, quoted by the New York Post.

The owners of bars and restaurants had also asked Cuomo to expand the permit to sell alcoholic beverages to take away established during the pandemic, but he did not do so and was without effect on June 24.

The expansion of restaurants has radically changed the urban landscape of NYC, decreasing parking spaces by 8,500. It has also generated new challenges for pedestrians, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and firefighters, in terms of space, emergency management and garbage and snow collection.

Likewise, there have been cases of people injured by cars, bullets and even destitute while they ate sitting in the open air.