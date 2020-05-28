France will take another step towards a return to normality with the reopening of its restaurants, cafes and museums next Tuesday, but with restrictions and under strict precautionary measures to avoid a coronavirus outbreak.

“Although we must remain cautious, the news is good in the area of ​​health,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in presenting the second phase of deconfusion that will take effect on June 2.

As of Tuesday, the French will be able to go back to restaurants, cafes and bars, but they will have to respect a maximum limit of ten people per table and keep a minimum distance of one meter between each group.

In Paris, heavily hit by the pandemic and where the virus continues to circulate more actively than in the rest of the country, it can only be served on terraces.

The museums and monuments, closed for more than two months, will also welcome the public again next week, but the use of masks will be mandatory.

Likewise, the great parks of Paris, such as the Buttes Chaumont or Montsouris, green lungs of the French capital, will open their doors next week.

The reopening of these green spaces in one of the most densely populated capitals in the world was a matter of dispute between the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, in favor of reopening, and the government, which opposed doing so to avoid concentrations of people.

Likewise, the 67 million French, who since May 11 could only travel within a radius of less than 100 kilometers from their place of residence, will be able to move freely throughout the country.

“Freedom will be the rule and restriction the exception,” said Edouard Philippe.

Philippe also said he is in favor of having Europe’s internal borders reopened from June 15. As for the external borders, “the decision will be made collectively with all European countries by June 15,” he said.

France, one of the countries in the world hardest hit by the pandemic, has added 28,596 deaths to date, according to the Ministry of Health.

