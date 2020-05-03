More than a dozen states in the United States let restaurants, shops, and other businesses reopen on Friday in order to revive their economies, acting at their own speed and with their own quirks and restrictions to ensure that the coronavirus does not resurfaces.

Miami World /AP

The people of Louisiana were able to eat in restaurants again, but had to sit outside at tables set 10 feet away with no waiter service. Maine residents were able to attend church services as long as they stayed in their cars. And a Nebraska mall reopened with Plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizer gel stations, but with few buyers.

“I feel like I just got out of jail!” Said accountant Joy Palermo as she sat with a “bloody Mary” at the Gretna Depot Cafe, outside New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the first drug shown to help fight the disease, COVID-19, obtained emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. In a large-scale study, remdesivir shortened patients’ recovery time by 15 to 11 days on average, and may have also reduced deaths.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, including more than 64,000 in the United States and more than 20,000 in both Italy and Great Britain, France and Spain, forcing confinements that have paralyzed factories and businesses. , leaving tens of millions without jobs and scourging the economies of the world.

As the crisis has stabilized in Europe and many parts of the United States, countries and states are gradually reducing their restrictions amid warnings from health experts that there could be a second wave of infections unless the volume is increased. of tests to detect the virus.

In most of Colorado, people were able to cut their hair and shop again, although orders to stay home remained in effect in Denver and surrounding counties. Wyoming let barbershops, beauty salons, gyms, and daycares reopen their doors. In Maine, golf courses, hairdressers, and dentists resumed activities.

Hotels near South Carolina’s beaches were working, and state parks opened for the first time in more than a month. But in Myrtle Beach, the state’s most popular tourist destination, hotel elevators will be restricted to one person or family, a potential downside to the 15 and 20-story complexes in the area.

The reopening of Texas began with few people in shopping malls, while restaurants that allowed customers to eat at the table were at 25% of capacity.

In different parts of the country, some protesters have demanded that governors restart economic activities. More than 100 people shouted slogans and held signs in front of the Chicago Thompson Center, where Governor J.B. Pritzker has an office, to call for an end to state confinement.

Pritzker, like many other governors who weigh the risks of reopening, said he wants “everyone to go back to work and move toward normalcy” as much as anyone else, but “I’m not going to do it until we know that people You are safe”.

In America’s hardest hit site, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said schools and universities will be closed for the rest of the academic year.