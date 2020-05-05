Here are the latest events from the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of confirmed cases worldwide as of Tuesday was more than 3.6 million, with at least 251,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

AP –

Several German states are preparing to reopen restaurants and hotels in the coming weeks.

Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder said restaurants will be able to serve outdoors starting May 18 and indoors a week later, with limited hours and number of customers, and strict hygiene precautions.

From May 30, the hotels will be able to receive tourists, although without opening saunas or swimming pools. Babiera is the state with the infection rate for coronavirus highest per capita in Germany.

___

Churches in Norway can hold ceremonies again starting May 10. However, there can be a maximum of 50 people in the churches, and there must be at least one meter among the attendees.

Like elsewhere, priests in Norway, a predominantly Lutheran country, have performed internet services during confinement. Norwegian churches closed on March 12.

___

A technological institute in Sweden found large concentrations of coronavirus in the Stockholm sewer system.

The analysis carried out by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology was carried out at the Bromma purification plant, west of the capital. The institute told Dagens Nyheter, one of Sweden’s largest newspapers, that the test may predict a second wave of the virus.

There are no known cases of infection through water.

___

Spain added 185 deaths on Tuesday coronavirus for a total of 25,613. The figures reflect the general slowdown in COVID-19 in the country, but does not include those who died in nursing homes in March and April.

The number of confirmed infections is already 250,000. This week, Spain began lifting the containment measures in force since mid-March, one of the strictest in the world.

___

Authorities in the Indian capital created a special 70% tax on liquor to discourage its sale.

The “special crown rate” is effective from this Tuesday.

India has recorded almost 45,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 1,500 deaths. On Tuesday, the country reported nearly 3,900 new infections, its biggest increase in a single day.

___

In most people, the coronavirus it causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. However, in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, or death.