Restaurants and hotel industry in the US offer thousands of jobs that nobody wants, employers denounce



The restaurant industry in the US faces problems with hiring.

Waiters, hosts, cooks, kitchen assistants … The hospitality and food industry needs thousands of jobs as the vaccination process advances and the economy reactivates throughout the United States after a year of crisis by the COVID -19. But the attempt by restaurants and hotels to regain 100% operation has uncovered a surprising new reality: staff shortages.

Businesses that were forced in 2020 to close their doors, minimize services, reduce payroll, or temporarily terminate their employees, now they can’t get employees back to work or that new people fill the vacancies.

37% of small businesses in the hospitality and food sectors state that its operational capacity is being affected due to the lack of availability of workers, according to the informative website Axios. And it is a general problem of the entire economy: 16% of small businesses across the country report this problem, which illustrates the concern that persists about the risk of coronavirus in closed spaces.

“After a whole year of waiting, customers are clamoring to return to restaurants, and businesses have invested in expanding their location to offer outdoor areas, for what they require from more employees right now, but they can’t find them, ”said Alice Cheng of Culinary Agents.

Of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic, 13 million have already been recovered, that is, 60%. More than 916,000 jobs were created in March, the highest number since August 2020, and the unemployment rate fell by 6%, the Labor Department reported.

However, the hospitality industry continues to signal a lack of interest from workers.

“This is definitely a crisis”said Carlos Gazitua, owner of the Sergio’s Cuban Cafe & Grill restaurant chain, when asked by the Chicago Tribune newspaper. “We cannot find people and we do not know where the candidates are,” he lamented.

According to the projections of the Federal Reserve, the United States economy will register 6% growth this year due to the reactivation driven by the stimulus packages. However, some restaurant owners blame the labor shortage on these aid granted by the GovernmentThey claim that people prefer to stay at home and pocket money without any effort.

Only a small part of those who left the labor market as a result of COVID-19 want or can have a job right now, said a study published by The Wall Street Journal.

Up to 2.6 million people were not working at the beginning of March because they were ill or they cared for someone who was, and 4.2 million said they were afraid of contracting or spreading the virus. Millions are also caring for children, but it is unclear how many were due to the pandemic closures.

There is also talk of excess offers. “Everyone is reopening at the same time and that means everyone is hiring at the same time, which makes it harder to find workers,” Cheng analyzed.

The second week of April saw the lowest number of new applications for unemployment assistance since the pandemic began. In total there were 576,000 requests. However, almost 17 million people still receive this benefit.

According to the Federal Reserve, although the 6% unemployment rate is lower than in 2009, is above 9% if people who are not counted as unemployed because they have left the labor force or have been misclassified are added.

The Federal Reserve this month reported shortages of drivers, entry-level, low-wage and skilled workers, childcare and information technology personnel, skilled trades and nurses.

This is consistent with what the ZipRecruiter job site reflects on job postings. Truckers, nurses, salespeople and managers are some of the jobs most in demand during the economic recovery in the United States.

Driving trucks is by far the most requested task, with more than 1.3 million jobs open to different types of drivers, from semi-trailers to local delivery.

Hiring is also strong in the nursing sector with 320,000 job openings. Retail is trying to staff itself to open its doors with nearly 270,000 open jobs.

The pandemic has affected both the demand for workers, since companies closed, and the supply, since workers withdrew because they got sick or needed to take care of their children. The difference with what happened in 2008-2009, as explained by The Wall Street Journal, is that the financial crisis at that time eliminated wealth and dried up credit, which undermined the demand for goods and services since consumers stopped spending, and workers, since employers stopped hiring.

With information from Axios, The Wall Street Journal and Chicago Tribune

