Between the months of June, July and August it will be when the cinemas, theaters and some micro-businesses in the country’s capital could be opened to 30% of their capacity, according to the plan for the return to the new normality of Mexico City, which consists of various phases: red, orange, yellow and green.

The project of the capital authorities estimates that by June 15 the CDMX could go from a red to an orange state, although this depends on the number of hospitalized people and infections registered in the area.

In this sense, the phased plan states that among the In June, July and August, restaurants, hotels and religious services could start with 30% of their capacity; cinemas and theaters with 50% and capacity; in addition to micro-businesses where less than 30 employees work and sporting events without an audience, explained the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

However, starting in the second week of June, normal activities will be returned to mining, the manufacture of transport equipment, the manufacture of bicycles, as well as production chains, such as beer, Sheinbaum Pardo explained.

“We are considering the use of the bicycle can be increased between red and yellow to have the healthy distance in public transport and beer production from July 1 with everything with protocols,” he said in a virtual press conference.

For the month of September it will be when restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theaters and shopping centers could increase their capacity to 60%; like the corporations they will begin with a staggered return, indicated the official.

Meanwhile, the opening of bars, gyms, nightclubs and clubs will be until the last phase of the traffic light is reached, which could be at the end of September and when the hospital occupancy by patients with covid-19 is less than 50% with at least one month of stability.

Regarding the educational issue, it will be until the last phase of the traffic light when students can return to face-to-face classes, which could be until August this year, said the head of the local executive.

Although the temporary “Hoy no circula” program could remain until the color narajna, he pointed out.

Until a vaccine and a cure for coronavirus are found, the general population of CDMX will have to maintain sanitary measures during all phases of the traffic light, even if it is green, the head of government insisted.

“It means the use of face masks in public transport and in places of crowds of people, taking sanitary measures, washing hands, the use of gel, keeping a healthy distance, avoiding handshakes and kisses, keeping a healthy distance, label sneeze and disinfection of places, “he reiterated.