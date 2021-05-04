Restaurant owner who enslaved black employee must return half a million dollars in salary

The abusive white employer who enslaved an African American with disabilities in a restaurant in South Carolina he will have to pay him double what he held for five years, about $ 546,000, according to an appeals court.

As part of his 2019 forced labor plea agreement, 56-year-old Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years in prison in addition to having to comply with a court order to pay John Christopher Smith about $ 273,000 in unpaid wages and overtime at J&J Cafeteria in Conway.

However, a new order from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on April 21 stipulates that the convict must pay double that amount.

This week’s report from The Washington Post states that the district court erred by disregarding federal labor laws under which the victim is a creditor of about $ 546,000, or twice the amount owed to him during the 2009 period and 2014.

More than 100 hours per week of unpaid work

Using physical violence, threats and intimidation, Edwards coerced the 43-year-old Smith into working more than 100 hours a week without pay.

The appellate court sent its ruling back to the district for a recalculation based on the delay in receiving payments under federal labor laws.

“When an employer fails to pay those amounts (regular hours and overtime), the employee suffers losses, which include the loss of use of that money during the delay period,” states the appellate court’s decision.

Smith started washing dishes and cleaning months at J&J Cafeteria in 1990 when he was only 12 years old.

According to the newspaper report citing court documents in the case, the boy initially enjoyed the full-time job when the business was run by Edwards’s relatives.

Things changed when the man began operating the establishment in September 2009 and started the abuses.

Apartment full of cockroaches

Edwards moved Smith to a cockroach-infested apartment that he owned.

The owner also forced the employee to work excessively and without days off, taking advantage of his cognitive disabilities.

The mental and physical torture against the African American also involved keeping Smith isolated from his family under threats that he would order his arrest if the worker left work as well as racial offenses.