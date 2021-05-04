Restaurant owner arrested for treating disabled African American as a slave for 10 years

Much is advocated because let’s be a fully inclusive society, that is, accept everyone equally regardless of their beliefs, sexual preferences and also, regardless of whether there is any physical or mental disability.

That is why some people decide to give job opportunities to many men and women who have different abilities with the intention that they can be independent in all aspects and also, that they give their bit to society.

Unfortunately not everyone sees it that way and there are those who take advantage of the special conditions of some for their own benefit.

That is the case of an African American named John Christopher Smith, which He was born with a small cognitive disability, but this did not prevent him from being able to work, since he was 12 years old, in a coffee shop called J&J in Conway, South Carolina.

John had a part-time job and was in charge of washing dishes, waiting tables, and sometimes helping out with things in the kitchen. For 2 decades he was doing these tasks with great enthusiasm because in addition to developing, he received a salary for his services.

But things changed drastically in 2009 when a man named Bobby Paul Edwards took over the management of the premises and practically kept Smith in conditions of slavery.

In addition to physically and verbally abusing him, she forced him to work more than 100 hours a week without any pay and without days off.

Finally, someone spoke out against the 54-year-old Edwards, who was finally arrested in October 2017. The following charges were brought against him: attempted peonage, slavery, involuntary servitude or human trafficking.

In 2019, District Court Judge Bryan Harwell sentenced him to 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay $ 272,952 for unpaid wages and overtime compensation, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

“By stealing his victim’s freedom and wages, Mr. Edwards has earned every day of his sentence,” said then-South Carolina federal prosecutor Sherri A. Lydon, who is currently the chief judge for the same district.

Two years after the sentence, on April 21, an Appeals Court ruled that the district court “had made a mistake” in the amount to be paid by Edwards because it did not take into account the federal labor laws that entitle the injured party to receive double compensation (for years of forced labor), thereby the sum rises to $ 546,000.

“When an employer does not pay those amounts, the employee suffers losses, which include the loss of the use of that money during the period of delay. Therefore, in order to fully compensate the worker, it is necessary to account for the losses derived from the delay ”, justified the appeals court.

