The manager was fired for using one of the slogans of the movement against racism and police violence

. –

Miami.- The manager of a restaurant from Miami lost her position for having changed the name of the dish « Blackened Chicken Wings » to « I can’t breathe », one of the slogans of the movement against racism and police violence.

The address of Hole in the Wall Pub He made the decision to « immediately suspend » Sam Diedrick for an incident they dismissed as « gross » and apologized to his clients and workers, according to a statement posted on the local website.

« It is completely reprehensible and contrary to our values. We will speak directly with our employees to listen to their concerns and explain the steps we are taking so that something like this does not happen again, » said the management of this company that has four establishments such as east in south Florida.

Diedrick also apologized for what happened on his social networks and regretted « his insensitivity with a bad joke », but assured that « he never had the intention of offending any of his employees or making customers uncomfortable. »

Before all this commotion, as reported by the NBC6 channel, a Hispanic waiter from restaurantBrandon González resigned from his post because he considered « completely offensive » what he saw when he handed the receipt to a customer who had consumed ten blackened chicken wings, named for appearing burnt on the outside.

Yesterday I was at work and my boss, hole in the wall co-founder Sam, thought it´d be funny to change the « Blackened » wings to « I Can´t Breathe ». Attention miami locals do not support this disgusting establishment. I quit today. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iqam1glm4V – B (@teaslicker) June 21, 2020

On the receipt that he handed over to the customer, you could read ten « I can’t breathe. »

« There is one main reason why I was offended and frustrated and that is the fact that 90 percent of the workers in the kitchen are black. You are really laughing at the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, González added.

González argued that « nobody makes this type of jokes unless you are a racist », so the problem « is much deeper » and is not solved with just an apology.

« I can’t breathe » are the words that African-American George Floyd spoke when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down for more than eight minutes by putting his knee around his neck when he was on the ground. Floyd died in police custody and his death led to a resurgence of the « Black Lifes Matter » movement protesting in the streets against the racism and police violence.