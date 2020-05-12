A good idea to replicate in more places.

Continuing to work in times of the pandemic has led us to create countless ideas to maintain social isolation. It is known that to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the correct thing is to obey the rules and keep at least a meter and a half from people who do not live with us.

Faced with these new needs, the world has gradually adapted with security measures and restaurants could not be left out of the game.

A restaurant in the Netherlands has created a kind of isolated ‘capsules’ to be able to dine inside your establishment without fear of getting COVID-19.

Is named Mediamatic ETEN and on-site, diners can arrive for dinner as soon as the protective stockings begin to relax a bit more, which could come in late May.

The place is located on the banks of the canal that runs through the city of Amsterdam and is already fully equipped to respect the recommendations of social distancing during this time of pandemic.

In this way, it is sought that clients feel secure in being able to attend without fear of becoming infected. The idea is known as ‘Serres Sépparées’ (separate greenhouses) which can revolutionize the concept of restaurants during the post-quarantine reopening.

“With the current situation, it is difficult to keep the service within a limited space. Then why not create a safe and intimate space so that our diners reconnect with the outside world? ”, commented one of the managers of the restaurant.

Do you consider this a wise idea? Without a doubt, we need new ways of sharing spaces day by day to be able to continue with life until we obtain a safe vaccine. Share this note, surely your favorite restaurant would like to know these ideas.