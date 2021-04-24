Restaurant in Chicago makes hamburger in honor of Yermin Mercedes

After the Dominican’s debut super season Yermin mercedes, this continues to garner great acceptance throughout the city of Chicago, reaching the point of having a hamburger with his own name in a fast food restaurant.

After a start in their first 17 games of the season with the Chicago White Sox, the dominican Yermin mercedes He has stolen the hearts of an entire city, reaching the point where the fast food restaurant, Fabulous Freddie’s, names one of its dishes in honor of him.

During the afternoon of this Saturday, Yermin mercedes was posing in front of the hamburger that would bear his name from now on, who with a big smile on his face was delighting the taste of the aforementioned dish.

The aforementioned hamburger would be taking as a name, ‘The Yerminator’, a nickname with which it has been nicknamed by the fans of the MLB, Yermin mercedes, dish that would be a chimi-type hamburger, a very famous fast food dish in the streets of the entire Dominican Republic.

‘I love the Yerminator burger’Mercedes commented in a White Sox post about the fact on twitter.

Yermin mercedes in their first 17 games of the season MLB, He is currently batting for a .429 average, in addition to 4 home runs and 15 RBIs, numbers that have led him to become a celebrity in the city of Chicago

In addition, not to mention his record in his eight stops in the batting box at the beginning of the season, where he managed to reach the bases with hits in each of those turns, becoming the first player to achieve such a mark in the modern era. from MLB (since 1900).