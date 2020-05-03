Restaurant employees were barred from Governor Cuomo’s executive order.

The provision requires employers of more than 70,000 tip-dependent New Yorkers to pay them $ 15 per hour worked, regardless of the money customers leave for good service.

According to Lolo Manso, owner of the Socarrat restaurant: “In restaurants there is an ethical or moral norm, for a long time, that everyone leave 20%. They always leave 18 to 20%. I think that now with

$ 10 dollars that we give, not the $ 15, is fine. “

But several national organizations that protested Monday outside the Governor’s offices and union employees disagree.

This is how Lori Martínez, who works as a waitress, commented: “We work very hard and we deserve, like all other employees, also to increase our salary. Especially since our interaction with the client is permanent and quite strong.”

In restaurants, unlike other jobs considered hospitality, they endure the impatience of diners, the long hours and the physical effort for tips.

“Working under pressure is the most difficult thing and being on your feet, running all the time, I think it is more difficult to be a waiter. Most people who go out to pay until their studies, everyone looks for restaurants, everyone looks for bars because it is the place where there is money “, details Rebeca García, who also works as a waitress.

However, of the nearly 870,000 employees in the five counties that the National Restaurant Association has, 70% are women, and many complain about harassment of customers in addition to the inclemency of their jobs.

“It happens a lot, especially I have shifts during the night, which are from 11 at night to 6 in the morning. And that behavior is seen a lot and hinders the way you work quite a bit. The authorities should offer more information to the women for one to know how to defend themselves “, highlights Martínez.

The restaurant workers themselves and the associations that represent them point out that their tip income has to be divided among all the employees of the establishment.

