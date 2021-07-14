Restaurant ‘El Taquito’ turns 104 in the middle of a covid pandemic

MEXICO CITY.- El Taquito Bullfighting Restaurant managed what few establishments of its kind in the Historic Center did, survive the covid-19 pandemic, although with a workforce reduced by half, said one of its owners, Marcos Guillén Hernández.

We were 32 people who worked in this business, but since El Taquito is so old too, he is very adult, there were many workers who voluntarily retired.

They retired due to the same situation of their age, and the pandemic was the one that threw them, the lace, and currently 16 people work, “said the businessman.

This Friday, July 16, the day of the Virgin of El Carmen, the neighborhood of the Historic Center where the legendary restaurant is located, the 104 years of the establishment are celebrated.

We are already in the middle of 2021, we thought we were going to rebound a little bit, but unfortunately not yet, we cannot claim victory, the situation is very difficult at the moment ”, commented restaurant owner Marcos Guillén.

In the heart of Mexico City, on the top of number 69 on Calle de El Carmen, on the corner of República de Bolivia, the walls of El Taquito evoke its moments of glory, with diners such as Prince Carlos of England, actress Marilyn Monroe, US President John F. Kennedy, and Mexican actress and diva María Félix.

At their tables they ate all the glories of bullfighting and the presidents of the post-revolutionary era, even Vicente Fox, and Enrique Peña Nieto attended as a deputy of the State of Mexico.

The current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was as head of the Government of the then Federal District, and now, says Marcos Guillén, the invitation remains open for him to come as president and neighbor of the area.

The Guillén Hernández brothers had an advantage, during the pandemic, that allowed them to survive El Taquito.

There is one thing, that we do not currently pay rent and that helps us a little, but we do miss the clientele a lot, the environment, that people enter the house and live together, that it is as it was before, unfortunately the same situation does not allows ”, commented Guillén.

Tradition is inherited.

Heirs of this tradition, the brothers Rafael and Marcos Guillén, are now giving the alternative to their children so that, as a fourth generation, they enter the ring and do the work at the restaurant dedicated to bullfighting life.

Rafael in the administration and Carla in the kitchen continue with the story that their great-grandparents, Concepción Rioja and Marcos Guillén began in 1917, also with the task of bringing the young public closer.

I try to use social networks a lot and invite my friends to come and see this museum, because for me it really is a museum.

In the gastronomic part, it is 100 percent Mexican, traditional food, it is no longer eaten that way in many restaurants, and many have changed Mexican cuisine, as they make it look strange ”, commented chef Carla Guillén.

