Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (ICT) services, has developed a set of solutions to support companies of all sizes, as they restart their business activities.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, executive director, commented:

“The priority for all companies is to get back to work as quickly as possible and with adequate health, safety and hygiene conditions for their employees and customers. Based on 200 years of experience in risk management, Bureau Veritas has developed a set of solutions to meet the needs of all sectors of the economy, while reopening for business.

“Companies and public authorities with facilities open to the public need to demonstrate to their customers and users the implementation of the necessary protection measures. Companies in the industrial, construction and services sectors need to be able to protect their employees when they return to work, on site or in their offices.

“Our geographic presence in 140 countries and unrivaled experience in certification processes are a considerable asset, as they allow us to offer companies, public authorities and society as a whole our services and in-depth knowledge of local specificities and regulations.”

“Restart your business with BV” was developed in collaboration with several experts and stakeholders. Bureau Veritas aims to:

– Ensure that the health, safety and hygiene procedures adopted for the resumption of activities comply with local and international regulations, as well as recognized best practices

– Confirm that the procedures defined are relevant to the specific needs of the company’s business area and that they have been effectively implemented

– Deliver a certification or a conformity label, thanks to its role as a reliable independent external party.

“Restart your business with BV” was designed to deal with the specific risks of all places where people live and work, from construction sites and factories to offices, hotels, restaurants, stores and public facilities.

“More than ever, our role as a specialist and independent external party is essential to create the conditions of trust in this period of resumption of activities”, adds Didier Michaud-Daniel. “Bureau Veritas is committed to making every effort to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers.”

For more information about the “Restart your business with BV” program, contact:

restartwithbv@bureauveritas.com

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is the world leader in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories worldwide. Bureau Veritas helps its customers improve performance by offering innovative services and solutions to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

