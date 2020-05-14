Even though new essential activities were considered in the pandemic, the construction, mining and transportation equipment manufacturing industries will resume work until June 1, the federal government confirmed in an agreement. Read: Oil companies in Mexico will be evaluated to request an extension before COVID-19

“It is established as an extraordinary action that the activities of the construction industry, mining and that relating to the manufacture of transportation equipment, will be considered essential activities,” it states.

“The companies that dedicate themselves to the activities referred to in the previous paragraph, may start work on June 1, 2020,” adds the Agreement of the Ministry of Health published today in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Last Tuesday, the General Health Council agreed that these three activities should be included in the list of essentials, so representatives of these sectors urged clarifying the reopening dates.

Last night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the three activities would restart until June 1 so that they had time to prepare for their reactivation, which was reflected in said Agreement.

The Agreement establishes that from May 18 to 31, said companies will implement health safety guidelines in the workplace, published for this purpose by the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Secretariats of Economy and Labor, and the IMSS.

They will give a list of municipalities without Covid

Not later than May 17, the Ministry of Health will announce the list of municipalities -at least 269- where school and work activities, and the mobilization of public spaces, may resume, starting Monday.

They will be the municipalities – which the federal government calls “of hope” – where no cases of Covid-19 have been presented and that, in addition, have no vicinity with municipalities with cases of this disease.

The Agreement empowers these municipalities to resume school activities, mobilization in public spaces, closed or open, as well as essential and non-essential work activities.

“The Ministry of Health, no later than May 17, 2020, through a technical statement to be published on the page www.salud.gob.mx, will announce which municipalities are referred to in the preceding paragraph.

“Likewise, the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the health authorities of the federal entities, will establish specific prevention and control measures for COVID-19 for these municipalities.”

In municipalities with indigenous populations, the “Guide for the care of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities in the face of the health emergency caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus” must also be put into practice.

Detail ‘Traffic light’

The federal government also detailed in the same Agreement the “traffic light by regions”, to assess weekly the epidemiological risk related to the reopening of activities in each federal entity, as well as to establish extraordinary actions.

It is a color system to allow or restrict activities in each state.

The red color means suspension of activities, whether in schools, public spaces or work activities; orange will represent suspension in schools, reduced capacity in public spaces and suspension in closed places, as well as the opening of essential jobs and “reduced operation” in non-essential ones.

In yellow the suspension of school activities will be maintained, although there will be a capacity allowed in public space activities in open and closed places with restrictions, in addition to the opening of all school activities.

In green there are no restrictions for schools, public space or general economic activities.

