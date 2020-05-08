The economic reactivation and the opening of businesses in Mexico City will take place gradually and gradually starting in June, in order to avoid an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the future and a hospital saturation, explained the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

In a virtual press conference, the capital’s president indicated that she understands the difficult economic situation that is going through, but reiterated that lA reopening of all businesses cannot be “one-shot”; as there would be a significant risk of a Covid-19 regrowth.

“We are looking for the best conditions for city families, so that at the same time we avoid more infections and from June seeing the conditions for a normal situation.”

Sheinbaum Pardo stressed that not only is CDMX taken into account, but it must be considered the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, where there are around 9 million inhabitants, which represents a very high population density.

“Even though we take measures in time to prevent infections, we are in a position to gradually open up to prevent it from overflowing and what we have done in the past has not worked; that we have more infections and that we exceed the hospital capacity ”.

Regarding government support for the hotel sector in the capital, the head of the local Executive He assured that they are in talks with the union, to address a way on how to start the economic opening of the region in stages.

“The tourism industry are those who have suffered the most in this pandemic, we are supporting those who need it most with microcredits to see how we are going to open services in Mexico City.”

On the other hand, he insisted that if the measures of social distancing had not been taken in the relevant time, the city would be experiencing an overshoot in its hospital capacity, as it happened in other cities of the world.

He said that they have worked intensively in two areas: preventive, where citizens have collaborated by staying at home, as well as increasing hospital capacity, after the total reconversion of nine medical centers, as well as spaces such as the Citibanamex Center and the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

“We are within the framework that we had proposed that could occur, the possibility of caring for people has been maintained, it is imperative to stay home in May and make a staggered return so as not to have a rebound in the disease,” he said.