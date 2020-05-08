The former green beret who planned a failed military foray into Venezuela may add yet another infraction to his growing list of possible mistakes: blatant plagiarism.

The Silvercorp USA company website, owned by Jordan Goudreau, appears to have copied entire paragraphs from the homepage of the Department of Homeland Security and that of a crisis management company. Pages were also found on the site, with no active links, wording virtually identical to texts posted online by motivational speaker Tony Robbins, a more established competitor in the private security industry, as well as the small print on the educational site MasterClass.

Goudreau has claimed responsibility for the failed military raid on Sunday to capture Socialist President Nicolás Maduro, an operation that resulted in the arrest in Venezuela of two of his former special forces colleagues. President Donald Trump’s government has denied any responsibility for the raid.

Goudreau has said he was hired last year by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, something the Venezuelan lawmaker has denied. An investigation by The Associated Press found that, last year, Goudreau helped train a group of deserters from the Venezuelan army in Colombia to carry out the raid.

“When a crisis occurs, the first thing people usually do is look for a leader: the person who knows how to solve the problem and who will take the necessary steps to do so,” reads the Silvercorp USA home page at where images of Goudreau are seen firing machine guns in combat, running bare-chested through a pyramid and flying in a private plane.

Except for the replacement of the word Silvercorp, the five-sentence paragraph is identical to the one on the website of Tucker / Hall, a Jacksonville, Florida public relations firm that specializes in crisis management.

A section of your page that promotes your company’s knowledge of “Natural Disaster Mitigation” verbatim copies three sentences from the Department of Homeland Security site.

Goudreau’s apparent theft of intellectual property was spotted by an anonymous social media detective who posted his findings on a Twitter account by the name of @ Z3dster. “That Silvercorp USA page is something special,” he wrote on the social network.

“If someone was working with him, they must have turned on the alarms,” ​​wrote @ Z3dster in an interview with what he said was a disposable phone, after being contacted via Twitter in a direct message. He declined to reveal his real name or location, but said he is a systems administrator with a degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison campus.

Z3dster became known in 2017 for discovering that former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort would have used the password “Bond007”.

Goudreau hung up the phone when contacted Thursday. David Volk of the Melbourne law firm. Florida, who represented Goudreau in his previous interactions with Guaidó aides in Miami, declined to comment, or even confirm, whether he represents the special forces veteran awarded with three Bronze Stars.

“Please stop calling our office,” Volk said in response to an email from the AP.

@ Z3dster found a Goudreau email account ending in “007”. A friend of Goudreau’s confirmed that the account belongs to the former green beret. The account profile picture is of a US soldier in combat looking through a camera in mountainous terrain, and which has also been posted on the Silvercorp website, according to Z3dster.

A friend, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to touch private conversations, said he believes Goudreau designed the website himself. An ex-partner of his registered the page in February 2018. The AP downloaded a copy of the site on April 12, stating that the plagiarized paragraphs had existed since before Goudreau took center stage in a major foreign policy crisis.

In an oversight on the Silvercorp site, Goudreau apparently even copied the tiny letters from the MasterClass privacy agreement, leaving behind 37 references to the popular educational page. The link to the privacy terms is disabled.

“Anyone embarking on a personal journey to higher achievement and greater gratification needs a strong core, a foundation from which to build a new life,” reads a sentence from the “Ask Jordan” section in the Silvercorp’s website, which is identical to the one in the “Ask Tony” section of Robbins’ page. The section is still on the Silvercorp site, but is no longer active.

Sean McFarte, a former U.S. Army paratrooper who worked as a private military contractor, said Goudreau’s behavior should cause serious concern about noncompliance with federal laws, which require Americans conducting military training abroad to obtain first a permit from the US federal government.

“Charlatans and amateurs have always overshadowed the mercenary business,” said McFarte, author of the book “The New Rules of War” on the implications of private wars on foreign policy. “But Goudreau fell even lower.”

