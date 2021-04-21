Responsibility! This is how LeBron James reacted to the verdict in the George Floyd case



NBA players have followed the case in detail.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Lebron James, NBA star, reacted to the news of the day in the United States: a jury found the former policeman guilty of murder in the second degree, in the third degree and involuntary Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The players of the best basketball league in the world were always attentive to the development of the case and it has always been one of the groups that most raises the voice against racial discrimination.

“RESPONSIBILITYThat was the word that James posted on his Twitter account after hearing the verdict of the case. According to various definitions, accountability is an ethical concept, synonymous with responsibility that seeks to promote accountability. It was clearly a direct reference to the decision.

ACCOUNTABILITY – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

The NBA as an organization, together with the Players Association, also spoke about it: “The murder of George Floyd was a turning point in the way we view (issues of) race and justice in our country, and we are glad that justice has apparently been served.“.