One day after threatening to breach orders from the Supreme Federal Court (STF), President Jair Bolsonaro adopted a more cautious tone this Friday, 29, when dealing with the Court’s decisions. When he was approached by a supporter who complained of “suffering” because of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), Bolsonaro answered with another question: “Put yourself in my place. Do you pass over the Supreme?”, In a reference the court’s understanding that states and municipalities have the autonomy to enact social isolation measures.

The statement, in front of the Alvorada Palace, comes after Bolsonaro defied the Supreme Court by saying he would no longer tolerate monocratic decisions by ministers. The threat was a reaction to the PF operation that closed the siege against the so-called “hate office”, a group of advisers led by councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) suspected of spreading fake news and attacks on public officials. The action was determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF.

One of the targets of Wednesday’s operation, Winston Lima, known as Commander Winston, was among the supporters who met Bolsonaro on Friday morning. He thanked the president’s statements the day before against the Supreme and in favor of the investigated. Bolsonaro, however, just heard him and made no comment.

After Bolsonaro’s statement about the Supreme Court, the same supporter who complained about Helder, said he wanted “attention from the Federal Police” to remove the “governor from there”. “The PF is always ready to lend a helping hand, whoever is there, I suspect,” replied Bolsonaro.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) has already requested authorization from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to investigate whether there were irresponsibilities in the purchase made by the government of Pará of 400 respirators. The products arrived in China from the troubled state and were not used. Helder Barbalho denies wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, 26, Bolsonaro congratulated the Federal Police for a search and seizure operation at addresses linked to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, the president’s rival. The action investigates evidence of diversion of funds in purchases to face the covid-19.

An interview by federal deputy Carla Zambelli, who acts as a kind of informal government assistant, raised suspicions that she may have obtained inside information about investigations against governors. The day before the action at Witzel’s addresses, she told Rádio Gaúcha that the PF was about to start operations to investigate irregularities committed by governors during the pandemic.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.