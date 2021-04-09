Resplendent, Maribel Guardia her great figure in golden dress | INSTAGRAM

Yesterday afternoon, the pretty one and super charismatic Maribel Guardia, adorned social networks by appearing in an exclusive Golden dress from the Mexican designer, Mitzy, causing all his followers to be speechless.

From the aforementioned store, the endearing actress has decided to give her loyal fans a tremendous piece of visual entertainment, modeling very vain and flirtatious with an incredible dress that highlighted all her physical attributes to the fullest, making the audience fall in love.

Through your account Instagram, the Costa Rican published a video clip in which she modeled her stunning and tight outfit, which showed off her enviable curves, in an incredible and perfectly tailored fitted dress, in golden tones.

In the video the famous of 61 years oldHe wears his brilliant textile piece, which seems to be manufactured with the most valuable gold, and which perfectly matches the incredible figure he possesses.

Although, on this particular occasion, the publication was not accompanied by any description, she only thanked the renowned Mexican designer for such a beautiful elaboration, so we can accurately affirm that this sublime dress was made solely and exclusively for her to wear.

In a matter of a few hours, the publication added more than 462 thousand reproductions, together with thousands of comments from her most loyal fans, who did not take long to flatter her and tell her how incredible and radiant she looks with that little outfit.

Certainly, what you decide to wear will look good on you, because, in addition to having a stunning figure, extremely well cared for by exercise and proper nutrition, you have enormous charisma, which is why you radiate coquetry wholesale.

This spectacular dress has countless details, including the color, which looks imposing on Maribel’s pearly skin, in addition to the tremendous low-cut that makes the attention focus on her beautiful front attributes and of course, we cannot forget the One side opening, where thanks to her she shows us one of her impressive and toned legs, giving it this touch of what she needed to be perfect.

Showing off her figure in bulk, Joan Sebastian’s ex-wife looked phenomenal and totally vain as she turned so that all her fans could see every inch of this spectacular garment full of elegance.