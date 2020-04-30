The number of deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Brazil increased more than 15 times in April of this year compared to the same month of 2019, calculations made by the . this Thursday based on death data from the Civil Registry Information Center.

Workers build new drawers in Rio de Janeiro cemetery 04/28/2020 REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

Photo: .

According to the data, in April of this year the registry offices registered 1,719 deaths from SRAG, compared to only 114 in the same month of 2019. In the same period, 5,474 deaths were registered whose declared cause was Covid-19, respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus .

This month’s data is still preliminary, as notary offices have a deadline of around 15 days to place death certificates in the system – which is usually done in less time in large centers. Even so, the significant increase in the number of deaths due to SARS in the month, added to the lack of tests to detect Covid-19 in Brazil, indicate an underreporting of the disease.

In São Paulo, the state that recorded the most cases and deaths from Covid-19, there was a 9-fold jump in the number of deaths from SARS in April this year against the same month last year. The second state most affected by the country’s pandemic, Rio de Janeiro had around 30 times more deaths from SARS this month than in April 2019.

In the other three Brazilian states most affected by Covid-19 the scenario is the same: Ceará, with 65 times more deaths from SARS in the same comparison, Pernambuco, with around 135 times and Amazonas with around 87 times more.

Pernambuco had more deaths registered in the registry office by SRAG than by Covid-19, according to figures from the Civil Registry Information Center: 542 against 252.

The State of Amazonas, which has suffered from one of the most dramatic situations generated by the pandemic in the country, with the capital Manaus having to bury corpses in mass graves, the number of natural deaths – which exclude violent ones as caused by murders and accidents of transit, for example– registered in the registry office went from 801 in April last year to 2,374 this month.

Another data that signals an underreporting in the country is the growth in the number of hospitalizations due to SRAG. Between the 14th and 17th epidemiological weeks – the period from March 29 to April 25 – these hospitalizations shot up 577%.

The lack of tests has been pointed out by experts as one of the main problems faced by Brazil in tackling the pandemic, since the World Health Organization (WHO) defends mass testing as one of the best tools to contain the spread.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 5,901 deaths from Covid-19 and a total of 85,380 cases.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

