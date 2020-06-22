Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After the launch of Switch, it became common to ask if this or that recent game would reach the Nintendo console, an idea that in itself involves a major challenge because given the inferiority of the hardware, the teams in charge must make the appropriate adaptations so that a title runs well. on the console. Some games have arrived, others have not, but at least the commitment continues with the hybrid platform and soon we will see Apex Legends, the Respawn Battle Royale that according to the study runs very well on Switch.

After the revelation of the arrival of Apex Legends to Switch in the framework of EA Play 2020, Chad Grenier, director of the Battle Royale, spoke with GameSpot (via Nintendo Life) about the experience on the Nintendo hybrid console and assured that it runs very well on it: « It’s a big challenge. We’ve been working on it for a while. It’s not without its challenges, but I’ll say it looks great and runs great. Obviously it’s a different platform, and we need to make some changes so that run there. «

According to Grenier, Apex Legends will not offer a simple adaptation to Switch, but will go further and take advantage of some functions of the console thanks to the technology it has: « it has motion controls, so we are supporting that, although It takes some time to adjust, specifically because of the gyro target functionality. It’s a lot of work, but it’s going great. We’re testing it right now, making sure it’s ready and really worth it. We’re big Nintendo fans, so I’m personally really excited to bring a game to Switch, to be able to take it everywhere and play it when I’m with my kids. «

Apex Legends is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this link you will find all the information related to the popular Battle Royale by Respawn.

