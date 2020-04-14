On Thursday, the president will report on the course to follow once the specialists who have guided the strategy against the pandemic make the corresponding diagnosis.

OROnce the epidemic is overcome, economic recovery will begin; and May, June, July, there will be an injection of money for the benefit of the population, especially the poorest, so that they have the capacity to consume, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Consumption capacity will be strengthened in three months,” he said. “Now yes, what you have and the rest, to quickly lift the economy.”

During the morning conference on Tuesday, the president announced that on Thursday he will discuss the strategy to be followed once the specialists, doctors and scientists, who have guided the strategy against the coronavirus, present a diagnosis of the situation and the corresponding projection .

“That is, what do we expect from technical and scientific estimates to define the strategy that will be applied forward,” he said.

The federal president also reiterated that while the priority of his government is to face the coronavirus pandemic, the axis of the strategy to avoid a lack of control of the epidemic has been the behavior of the population, which has stayed at home.

“Mobility has decreased a lot and this has helped us. The people are following the recommendations to the letter; it wasn’t by force, it wasn’t curfewIt is a conscious, voluntary decision of Mexicans. It is really extraordinary ”, he expressed.

This was exemplified by what happened at Easter.

“We passed the test, the beaches were empty, that is the report I have. That is why we are moving forward, despite the regrets, we are facing this epidemic, “he said.

Likewise, López Obrador referred that the agreement signed with private hospitals is a sign of the union of efforts and wills that are required to face the health emergency.

“We’re doing pretty well. Also in the political arena there is a little opposition. It is normal, but it is not so significant, it has the explanation that we have given on other occasions, they do not agree with the transformation of the country, they would like to maintain the regime of corruption, injustices, privileges. That has already gone to the garbage dump of history, that will no longer return, but there is still nostalgia for that past, “he said.

“I believe that for humanism, and for the good of all, we must first attend to those below. It can be said in one sentence: above those below, which does not necessarily mean below those above, “he added.