This Monday the Ministry of Economy discloses the progress in the provision of Credits to the Word.

The Word Credits are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of credits is one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with minimal interest. This scheme includes support for domestic workers and freelancers.

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín reported that, so far, resources have been dispersed from 617 thousand 765 credits to the word through the Census of Well-being.

Solidarity market

Meanwhile, the Solidarity Market platform already has 7,700 registered companies.

Support for mining

José Alfredo Tijerina Guajardo, CEO of the Mining Development Trust (Fifomi), explained that this trust is in charge of financing individuals and companies in mining and in its value chain.

The Fifomi awards four types of credits, which allow financing miners who are within the mining production chain.

In 2019 alone, the Fifomi it placed 6,191,150 million pesos in loans that benefited 381 companies.

T-MEC Review

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez continued with the review of some of the chapters of the T-MEC.

Chapter 10

Chapter 10 of the T-MEC, on trade remedies, establishes measures against the cheaper sale of products abroad (dumping). In addition, it points out trilateral cooperation measures to avoid the evasion of rights in the matter of laws on commercial remedies.

Chapter 11

Chapter 11 points out unnecessary or unjustified technical barriers to international trade.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital