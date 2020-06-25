Graciela Márquez Colín, Secretary of Economy, reported that, so far, resources of 597 thousand 730 credits have been dispersed

This Wednesday the Ministry of Economy discloses the progress in the provision of Credits to the Word.

The Word Credits are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of credits is one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with minimal interest. This scheme includes support for domestic workers and freelancers.

Credits to the word

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín reported that, so far, resources of 597 thousand 730 credits.

Márquez Colín reported that, in the modality of credits to the word, As of June 15, 525,174 credits had been collected.

Credit dispersion

Galia Borja, treasurer of the Federation, indicated that, so far, the resources of 195,331 solidarity loans have been dispersed.

Regarding the operations carried out by the Treasury, the Federation has carried out 15.8 million operations and has received 61.2 million payment operations.

Borja indicated that when the beneficiaries of the solidarity credit that the IMSS granted will be carried out through a capture line that can be obtained on the web portal of the Ministry of Economy.

Payment can be made in 23 banking institutions and also through electronic means.

In addition, he reported that no institution will require fees for making the corresponding payment.

So much Borja how Márquez Colín They made a call to use the services of digital banking because this end of the month there will be the dispersion of two important resources such as the pensions of the IMSS and pensions for older adults, which could cause crowds in banking institutions.

Fonacot

Alberto Ortiz Bolaños, General Director of Fonacot, reported that, so far, it has benefited 435 thousand 226 people through the Fonacot relief plan.

Due to the health emergency due to COVID-19, Fonacot recalled that employers should not discount more than 20 percent of salary for the payment of credits.

He Fonacot made recommendations available to the population in the event of considering applying for a loan.

Ortiz Bolaños pointed out that those who want to calculate their credit amounts can go to a simulator of the Condusef, in which amounts can be calculated.

T-MEC Review

Chapter 3

This chapter of T-MEC He talks about agriculture, one of the most important topics in the negotiation, since it is a field in which countries do not easily open negotiations.

Chapter 4

Chapter 4 deals with the rules of origin. In this section, the rules are established by which are the characteristics that make a product originating from a place.

Chapter 5

This covers the tests that make a product have origin and that trade is made easier.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital