The Chamber of Deputies and Inmujeres also established the need to have a system to report cases of any type of gender violence during the contingency.

The Chamber of Deputies and the National Institute of Women (Inmujeres) approved that the 405 million pesos that were authorized for this year be earmarked for the Covid-19 pandemic and as soon as possible shelters that cater to violated women and girls.

Federal deputies that make up the Plural Group for Substantive Equality, headed by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Laura Rojas, held a teleconference with the president of Inmujeres, Nadine Gasman, where urged to allocate the public budget for the care of women and girls that during the coronavirus emergency they are mistreated.

During the teleconference, in which legislators from all parliamentary groups participated, the need was also established to have a system for reporting cases of any type of gender violence, such as text messages, emails, that can go somewhere within reach within the framework of this national emergency, in order to have an immediate reaction to any type of violence.

In their intervention, the deputies asked to keep active all the actions and services necessary to prevent, attend to, and punish violence, and to financially support women, also considering that there is a large sector of them that lead most of the micro and small businesses, and so far no support is being implemented.

Similarly, the coordinator of the bench of the Parrido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD), Verónica Juárez, proposed that support be given to female heads of families, who currently number nine million.

It was also resolved use the official times of the Chamber of Deputies on radio and television to promote different campaigns together with the Inmujeres, for example, the campaign of healthy coexistence in homes or equal homes.

That the programs and actions that are implemented in the framework of the national emergency have a gender perspective, in order to provide material or financial support for the different actions that have to do to combat violence against women and girls.

The president of Inmujeres highlighted that there are 11 million women who are already being benefited in the different programs, however, Juárez Piña ruled that in this emergency there is a gender perspective in each of the actions.

Regarding the proposal of the federal official that the microcredits to be granted will be destined to the poorest, the deputies indicated that this is not enough, since it is also necessary to have a gender perspective.

The legislator for Morena, Lorena Villavicencio, called in turn to build together an emergency plan to safeguard the health, life, jobs and productive plant of society in general and, in this sense, prioritize the vision of equality of gender. (Ntx)