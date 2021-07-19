Resounding success of “14 days”: almost 300 thousand people followed the premiere of the DayZ series

These 14 days are anticipated intense. The series promoted by IlloJuan and Maximus kicked off last Sunday 18, with 20:30 CET as the official starting time. 70 streamers had the “14 days” server opened so they could begin investigating all of DayZ’s capabilities., a video game that has quickly become the buzz title.

Nothing more and nothing less than 14 days awaits the community of viewers, in which at all hours we can find one of these content creators broadcasting DayZ. While most of them focus their working hours at night, others like AlphaSniper, BuckFernandez, Zeling or Zunk or MrXavito bet on more daytime calendars.

Almost 300 thousand people following “14 days”, the series of IlloJuan and Maximus

The “EXECUTE” button was pressed by all the streamers of the series, who frankly span all spectra of Twitch society. The maximum peak of viewers on the platform arrived, in fact, in full preparation of the server, in those previous minutes that generate so much expectation.

Just after Kolderiu and Tresco were crowned champions in the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament, after beating TheGrefg and Gemita in the grand final, the audience turn began and up to 289 thousand people were watching DayZ simultaneously. “14 days” promises and has already left real moments in these first hours.

What is DayZ? The video game in which “14 days” takes place

If you still don’t know the mechanics of DayZ very well, we have prepared the perfect article for you, where we explain how to take the first steps. It is a survival horror video game, with the zombies as the main protagonists. But This spontaneous plot of “14 days” focuses, of course, on the brave 70 who have had the audacity to enter a map full of challenges and dangerous loot.

Each streamer took their first steps in a unique and original way. While some fled in terror from the first zombie they came across, others stabbed them in the face with their fists, with their minds set on looting the corpses of the undead. This was most useful, as it allowed them to get clothes to dress their character, as well as make bandages for possible malicious wounds.