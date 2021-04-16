resounding rejection of Ayuso and doubts in Catalonia

The ban on smoking on the terraces that the Ministry of Health wants to apply throughout Spain has met with the resounding no of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, while Catalonia has doubts and advocates more to limit than to veto tobacco in those spaces.

For now, these two communities, as well as doctors and experts, have reacted to the Health proposal on the use of tobacco on terraces regardless of the distance, who recall that smokers are at higher risk of contracting covid and they see in this announcement the occasion to establish more limits to the smoking.

“More diligences and fewer occurrences”, was the response that Ayuso gave this Friday to the proposal on his Twitter account, recalling that in the Community of Madrid it is already prohibited if the distance is less than two meters.

In Madrid, smoking is already prohibited on the terraces if there is not a distance of 2 meters. To keep adding bans at this point is to wear down the population. What is needed are more vaccines and comply with the measures we have. More diligence and fewer occurrences. – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) April 16, 2021

For Ayuso, keep adding prohibitions “at this point is wearing out” to the public, since they believe that “what is needed are more vaccines and comply with the measures we have.”

“Ban it? No. Limit it yes”

The Secretary of Public Health of the Catalan Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, has shown more in favor of limiting that of banning smoking on the terraces of bars and restaurants, even when the safety distance is met, and has defended that anti-smoking proposals go beyond the coronavirus.

“Ban it? No. Limit it yes, clearly in a private space, “he declared in statements to Ser Catalunya, although he emphasized that the fight against tobacco is a public health priority.

The announcement came this Thursday from the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Cazón, who said that the Public Health Commission will study the ban, still pending “some legal report and to share positions” and that is already applied in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, the Valencian Community, Asturias and Aragón.

Taking advantage of the debate, doctors have highlighted the usefulness of this measure to prevent smoking. The coordinator of the smoking group of the Catalan Society of Family and Community Medicine (SCMFyC) has done so, Joan Lozano, who has urged the authorities to take advantage of the “social sensitivity” of the pandemic to ban smoking on terraces “for health reasons. public “.

Less likely has been the president of the College of Physicians of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Padrós, who has declared “not in favor of prohibitions”. “What there is is a general conscience, like a cultural aspect that is permeating our freedom, which ends when the public health of others is limited,” he said.

Smokers are more susceptible to contracting covid-19

The Health announcement has coincided with the second edition of the COVID-19 National Congress, organized by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR), which is held in Barcelona, ​​in which various experts have warned that smokers are more susceptible to contracting the disease and presenting an adverse result to it.

The coordinator of the SEPAR Smoking area and pulmonologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, José Ignacio de Granda, explained that “Both smoking and vaping can increase ACE2 expression”, which is a risk factor when it comes to contracting viral or bacterial diseases.

In the same sense, the Nofumadores.org association has celebrated that the Public Health Commission has put this ban on the table and has urged the autonomous communities to “urgently update” their regulatory decrees in this regard.

The news has not fallen well with the restaurateurs of the city of Barcelona. The Barcelona Restoration Guild has criticized it because it considers it to be a “unforgivable irresponsibility” and has asked the Generalitat to uncheck it.

In a statement, the union assures that it has transferred its indignation over the initiative to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, as it assures that “there is no evidence” about the direct transmission of the virus through tobacco smoke, so this prohibition , he says, it will be “ineffective” in fighting the pandemic.