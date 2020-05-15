Several NFL teams have been eyeing a resort that is owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and could serve as a training facility during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the property said Wednesday.

The Greenbrier, a luxurious “resort” in the southern part of the state, has already hosted practice camps for the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans. Although several teams have had contact with the resort, none have signed a contract to train there this year, hotel spokesman Cam Huffman said.

Justice, a Republican billionaire who is considered the richest man in the state, bought the resort in 2009, pulling him out of bankruptcy. The Greenbrier has been closed since March 19, due to the global health crisis.

Built for the Saints, the Greenbrier practice facility includes two natural-grass courts, one synthetic-grass court, and a 55,000-square-foot (5,120-square-meter) building, with kitchen and restaurant, boardrooms, weight gym, and locker rooms, as well as spaces to train and receive physical therapy.

At an elevation of 2,000 feet (610 meters), the location offers cooler weather than other NFL team training camps in the summer.

The Arizona Cardinals trained there over a three-day period in 2015. However, some players warned that there were certain undesirable guests, ghosts.

Tony Jefferson, who was then Cardinals safety, said he heard “a little voice, like a girl’s voice,” during his first night at Greenbrier. Cornerback Patrick Peterson said some players were so scared that they started moving only in groups.

“I haven’t seen anything, but I did hear some weird noises at night. I didn’t pay attention to them and I went straight to sleep, ”Peterson said.

The NFL continues to plan its preseason and regular season as scheduled. The season would begin on September 10, with a game between Houston and Kansas City, the champion of the last Super Bowl. The league has virtually coordinated its recess activities between campaigns, as the training facilities remain closed due to the pandemic.

An annual PGA Tour event at the Greenbrier was canceled last month, when the golf schedule was altered by the coronavirus. Attendance at the tournament had been sluggish, and federal prosecutors were investigating the facility, as part of an investigation that included a request for documents about the resort, the pageant, a nonprofit financial arm, and Justice’s tax returns.

The governor’s personal lawyer told reporters in January that the investigation ended without finding any wrongdoing.

AP journalist John Raby contributed to this report.