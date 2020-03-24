NEW YORK (AP) – The incoming president and the new director general of the United States Soccer Federation took advantage of their first press conferences to emphasize that they will prioritize the search for a settlement in the lawsuit presented by the team’s members.

“A lot of damage has been done, and I think we are going to have to rebuild that trust and relationship. This is not going to happen overnight, ”said President Cindy Parlow Cone on Tuesday. “It will take a lot of effort, time, and energy from the US. Soccer (the Federation) to rebuild that trust, not only among our national teams, but also among our fans and everyone involved in this sport ”.

The players point out that they do not receive an equal pay with respect to the members of the men’s team. They have demanded more than $ 66 million in compensation under the Equal Pay and Civil Rights Act of 1964. The trial is scheduled for May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.

“The solution here is clear, simple and unequivocal: pay equitably,” replied Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the footballers.

In legal documents presented this month before the trial, the Federation indicated that the women did not have the physical capacities or the same responsible compared to the members of the men’s team. That argument caused outrage, including a protest by those selected, who wore their shirts turned inside out to hide the shield of the federation in the framework of a party.

Carlos Cordeiro, president of the Federation, ended up resigning, and the agency changed its law firm.

Federation CEO Lydia Wahike is suspended on pay, ESPN revealed Tuesday. Parlow Cone said that an external firm will continue to collaborate with the Federation to review what led to the presentation of such arguments and “determine where that process broke down.”

Parlow hopes to schedule conversations looking for a settlement.

“I do not think that a trial is good for the parties or for football,” he said.

Aged 41 and a former Olympic and world champion, Parlow Cone was vice president of the Federation until March 12, when Cordeiro resigned.

Will Wilson, a former MLS executive and uncle of retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired on Monday as CEO, replacing Dan Flynn, who retired in September. Wilson, 52, had been one of the heads of the Wasserman Media Group division, which represents NFL players.