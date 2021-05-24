Resistance at 9,200 points gets very expensive in the expiration session

Related news

Third Friday of the month and that implies that this afternoon we will have the expiration of options and futures of the Ibex 35, which always tends to attract volatility.

However, this time there does not seem to be much doubt about what may happen, since the positions facing said expiration make it very clear where the price level is that they think will not be able to be exceeded.

It is enough to see the following image to be able to immediately see a great wall at 9,200 points very well flanked by almost 15,000 call options plus another almost 14,000 at 9,300 points.

Positions of option contracts facing this month’s expiration Eduardo Bolinches

In fact, the most important thing beyond the curiosity of knowing if investors who have placed themselves can be stressed by selling those options at the first barricade, is to find out if they will reposition themselves at the same level for the next expiration next June that it will be quadruple witch hour as it is the close of the calendar quarter.

On the other hand, it is also striking that we have another great double barricade to stop a possible fall in the market at 8,600 and 8,500 points with the same level of put options.

From this panorama, a very evident conclusion can be drawn and that is none other than that investors in options think of a clear laterality of the market in which the additional rises to current levels are very limited, but nevertheless, they do not think the same about it. to the potential of fall that has the selective.

However, this expiration now passes away and what worries me most now is being able to find out by the middle of next week if there is or is not relocation of positions in the 9,200 and 9,300 points.