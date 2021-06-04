Resines returns to ‘La Resistencia’ to present, exclusively, his new series

A few seasons ago, Antonio Resines was a collaborator of La Resistencia, but the actor changed the chain, going to Antena 3 to participate in El hormiguero. This Thursday he returned to the Movistar program.

The reason for his return was to announce, exclusively, the start of filming his new series, Sentimos las molesias, in which he stars alongside Miguel Rellán and which will be directed by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero (authors of Shame). The recording began this week in Madrid and will consist of six episodes that will see the light in 2022.

“Have you caught why it is called like that?” Resines asked Broncano, who replied: “As you are old people … you already have problems.” The guest noted that his answer was correct because “We are sorry for the inconvenience is a play on words”.

The presenter was also interested in the actor’s annoyances: “I’m a fucking mother and I have not caught the disgusting virus. My hips are very good because they changed it, but it’s been a long time since we saw each other“, he told Broncano.

“You are looking at a ‘silver back’,” said the host of the program, but his guest was thoughtful and replied: “Are you calling me a gorilla? I’m a myth, what do I put you …”.

Resines concluded by noting that “the directors of the series are very good and have a level, not like here”. During the interview, Broncano gave a drone to his guest, who in turn gave him a sofa.