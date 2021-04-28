Resignation live ?, Galilea Montijo can no longer with Hoy

Resignation live ?, Galilea Montijo can no more with Hoy | Instagram

He cannot take it anymore! Galilea Montijo reached his limit and could not hide it in full Today Program live. The beautiful television host pointed out that she can no longer handle everything that happens in the Program Today.

The beloved actress was apparently surpassed by everything that has happened in Hoy in recent weeks because Laura Bozzo first entered in The Stars Dance Today, forcing her to live with Guadalajara and this Wednesday there has been a tremendous mess in the broadcast of the morning star of Televisa.

Galilea Montijo He assured that he cannot take it anymore, that the best thing is to go home; indicating that he was referring to Laura Bozzo and what had just happened.

The Stars Dance in Today received a not very pleasant visit, the wrestler El Pirata Morgan came to show his support for the couple formed by Tinieblas JR. and Macky González; However, the situation got out of control when he addressed Latin Lover, stating that he had left the fight for that “little program” and for being in the midst of women; after this, Latin Lover confronted him.

The judge of the Hoy Program dance contest asked for respect for women and at that moment the commotion began in the Hoy Program. Lambda García was affected by intervening by arresting the former fighter and Martha Galilea Montijo he stood in the middle of the fighters to keep things from leveling up; then she ran to the Pirate Morgan, visibly upset.

Hey Net, you know what … between the Pirate and Laura, no, now, I’d better go home. Lambda are you okay? Hey, is it part of the choreography? Lambita, are you okay? Montijo shared.

Last Friday, April 23, Laura Bozzo intervened in the dance contest to ask for an opportunity for Carlos Bonavides, since he was about to be disqualified in the absence of Anel Noreña, who decided to definitively abandon the contest due to health problems .

The Peruvian presenter pointed out that Bonavides should continue in the contest and even proposed as a dance partner for “Wicho” to continue on the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy track. It was evident that Galilea Montijo would not like this very much, since he had previously had strong disagreements with Laura Bozzo; however, he behaved professionally and assured that they would fix the situation.

Galilea Montijo is currently conducting the dance contest that is having tremendous success and managed to notably increase the rating of the Hoy Program. Andrea Rodríguez Doria had tried various strategies to attract the attention of the audience and finally succeeded.