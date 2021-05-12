Residents, transporters, by car or motorcycle … legal doubts, schedules and rules to enter Central Madrid after the Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court has ratified today, via judicial order, the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid by which Madrid Central is annulled, the vehicle access control system to the city center according to the level of its emissions. This means that the ruling issued by the TSJM is already final and, therefore, the doubts raised at the time about the fines filed since this zone of low emissions began to work it is placed on the table again.

Since the Central Madrid chambers began to fine on March 16, 2019 until the Supreme Court ruling was issued last summer, there would have been some 815,000 fines filed by the City Council that, with the order published today, would be without normative validity. The data that they handle from Associated European Motorists, referring to the year 2019 and 2020, reach a total of 1.3 million penalties processed by the Madrid City Council for a value of 117 million euros.

The schedules and restrictions of Madrid Central

After the extension of the beginning of the year, until the sentence is final and Madrid Central falls, the environmental labels with different degrees of access are:

0 Sticker: they can circulate freely and park without time restrictions.ECO Sticker: They will be able to enter and park in the SER zone during regulated hours for a maximum of two hours.C and B Sticker: only when they are going to make use of a public car park, private garage or with a non-endowment parking reservation.

The hours of operation are from 7:00 to 22:00.

Can you enter with the car?

From the Environment and Mobility area, led by Borja Carabante, they confirm 20 minutes later that Madrid Central “remains in force until the sentence is final”, which will happen in two monthsTherefore, both fines and access restrictions for private vehicles remain in force at this time. “At this time and until the sentence is final, it is not possible to circulate through Central Madrid”, recalls Almeida.

Summary map with the access criteria to Central Madrid.

By the time this sentence is final, next July, the government of José Luis Martínez Almeida and Begoña Villacís will have launched its new Mobility Ordinance: Madrid 360.

What about motorcycles? And the carriers?

At first, motorcycles and delivery vehicles will also continue to be seen affected by Madrid Central restrictions. All electric or hybrid motorcycles can circulate without restrictions and those labeled C or B can do so from 7:00 to 22:00.

In the case of delivery vehicles, they can have authorizations that allow them to circulate through Madrid Central without risk of sanction and, according to its environmental label and its maximum authorized mass, They are assigned different delivery time slots throughout the day. The Zeros can circulate without restrictions, while the less than 18,000 kilos of MMA They are distributed as follows: ECOs will be able to circulate from 7 to 21, C from 7 to 17, B from 7 to 15 and A from 7 to 13. Those under 3,500 kilos They will be able to circulate until 23, 21 and 15 and those with the distinctive A will not be able to access.

How it affects residents

Those residents of Madrid who have their domicile in one of the streets affected by the restrictions of Madrid Central they will be able to continue accessing without problems with any vehicle they own (automobiles, industrial, motorcycles and mopeds) or by way of leasing or renting whether or not they have an environmental mark. This permit was scheduled until next 2025.

Will the cancellation be retroactive?

When the judgment of the TSJM was published, it was warned that, in the event that Madrid Central was annulled in the end, This could be applied retroactively, thus forcing the Madrid City Council to return the money from the fines collected from the beginning of the application of the zone of low emissions until now.

However, other opinions such as that of the Associated European Automobile Association point out that the judgment cannot be applied retroactively, which could affect those drivers who have already paid their fine at the corresponding time. At that time and until the ratification of the sentence, the sanctions were imposed under presumption of legality and, as confirmed by the City Council, the sanctions have been “correctly imposed”.

How to appeal fines

Two scenarios arise as explained by Mario Arnaldo, president of AEA. The first is that, In the case of receiving a sanction or pending payment once the sentence is final, the sanctioning file must be annulled ex officio by the Madrid City Council.

The second is somewhat more complicated. If in the end the sentence is not applied retroactively and if it is found in the group that those drivers fined by Madrid Central who have already paid the penalty, they cannot expect the Consistory to return the money claiming undue income. The procedure that can be followed to try to recover the money, in this case, is that of a claim for patrimonial liability, for the purpose of requesting compensation.