Approximately 30 kilometers traveled in a two and a half hour boat trip through the forest separate regions that react in diametrically opposite ways to the covid-19 in the Amazon.

At one end of the route, the city of Santarém in Pará has 100% of its ICU beds occupied, a lockdown for residents and a legion of workers impoverished by the business closed in the pandemic.

At the other end, in riverside communities on the Arapiuns River, there is no record of infections for now, residents circulate in neighboring houses, and the forest guarantees abundant food for families.

Not by chance, communities on the edge of the Arapiuns – a tributary of the Tapajós – and several other rivers in the Amazon welcomed many residents of cities hit by the covid-19 in the region, such as Santarém, Manaus and Belém.

Several of them have migrated to urban areas in recent years for work and study, and now return to the homes of relatives in search of protection from the virus and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“We have seen an exodus of people from the cities here towards the interior,” says neurosurgeon doctor Erik Jennings Simões, who lives in Santarém and has long experience in assisting indigenous and riverside communities in the region, to BBC News Brasil.

In the Nova Sociedade community, one of the villages in Arapiuns where he has been for the past few days, he heard from a resident that the houses have never been so full – both of returning migrants and of family members born in the cities in search of refuge.

He says that most people moved before the explosion of cases in the region, which has prevented the virus from entering communities until now. As the pandemic worsened in urban areas, several villages have banned new arrivals.

According to the doctor, the radically different scenarios experienced by Amazonian cities and part of the riverside communities “show the need to think of the forest as an epidemiological security factor”.

“When preserved, the Amazon can guarantee food and health security in events of this type,” he says.

Extractive reserves

Professional checks woman’s temperature on Marajó Island, in Pará

Photo: TARSO SARRAF / . via . / BBC News Brasil

In the southwest of Pará, riverside communities from three Extractive Reserves (Resex) in the Middle Xingu region also received former residents and relatives who fled the pandemic in cities.

The region occupies about 8 million hectares – the equivalent of two states in Rio de Janeiro – and is inhabited by 450 families dispersed along the banks of rivers and streams.

A resident of the city of Altamira since 2017, after joining the Ethnodevelopment course at the Federal University of Pará (UFPA), Higor Cazimiro, 20, returned to his native community, at the Rio Xingu Extractive Reserve, as soon as the first cases of covid-19 in Brazil in March.

He tells BBC News Brasil that his biggest concern was that his wife, pregnant with the couple’s second child, became ill during pregnancy. They intend to travel to Altamira only on the eve of delivery, as there are no hospitals at Resex, and return to the community afterwards.

The student compares the routine in the reserve to the quarantine in Altamira: “There you have to stay locked up, you can’t go visit a friend, a relative. Here it is totally different: you can go out to the fields, you can swim in the river, you can go to the neighbor’s house, you can play ball. “

“Here we are free, we just can’t go to the city if we get contaminated”, he says.

Substitution of ingredients

Cazimiro says that the community is almost self-sufficient in food, as in recent decades it has incorporated some items from the city, such as rice, beans and coffee.

The products are acquired collectively by a community association and taken to a warehouse within the Resex, where families can buy them or exchange them for products from the forest, such as chestnuts, rubber and copaiba oil.

There are 27 such warehouses – known as canteens – in the Terra do Meio region, which includes extractive reserves and indigenous lands in the Middle Xingu.

Cazimiro says that the pandemic limited the supply of products from the city in the reserve, as there was a reduction in trips to Altamira to replenish the stock.

He says that some residents have bypassed the restrictions by rescuing old culinary practices, replacing industrialized products with local ingredients. In place of wheat flour and soybean oil, for example, babassu flour and oil are used.

Cazimiro says that the abundance of food in the forest leaves them in a much more comfortable situation than that of poor residents in cities, dependent on increasingly scarce jobs and in need of community support networks.

“Here, if you need to, we go into the forest and go after a game, we go to the river and catch a fish, we knock on the neighbor’s door and ask for flour. In the city, you can’t buy it, yet more now that we are not in a good moment of employment “, he affirms.

Contact with relatives

Joelmir Silva e Silva moved to the city to attend university, but returned to his native community on the Iriri River until the pandemic lost strength

Photo: Personal archive / Joelmir Silva / BBC News Brasil

Also a university student, Joelmir Silva e Silva left Altamira to protect himself from the pandemic with family members in the Maribel community, on the Iriri River.

“It would be very depressing to stay in a room all the time and just talk to people who live with us,” he says.

Silva says he has traveled around the region to warn residents about the severity of the covid-19 and help them enroll in the government program that guarantees aid of R $ 600 during the pandemic.

“Thank God, we have our community, our people, who have welcomed us so well. I am concerned about other people who do not have access to places like this to protect themselves from this virus.”

Another resident of Altamira, microscopist Dinalva Batista Camilo traveled with her husband and three children to her home community, in the Extractive Reserve Riozinho do Anfrísio, until the dust settled.

“We don’t have to wear a mask, glove, alcohol gel. You can leave and return home without the rush of having to shower and change clothes as soon as you arrive”, he compares.

She says the region has been able to stop the virus thanks to the strong control exercised by community leaders.

“Here are only people who entered more than 30 days ago and the people who live in the community. Only those who leave come and go,” he says.

Migration flow

Technical advisor to the associations that manage the three Extractive Reserves, Naldo Lima endorses the strategy’s success.

He says the organizations banned the arrival of new visitors several weeks ago and suspended the traffic of boats from non-residents. The restrictions are valid until the end of the month, when they will be reevaluated.

Lima says the associations have even rejected requests from former residents who, in the midst of the pandemic, decided to return permanently to the reserves.

“Those in the communities today know that they cannot even leave for Altamira, because the community will not approve of them returning,” he says.

Routine in the Maribel community includes visits to neighbors and relatives

Photo: Personal archive / Joelmir Silva / BBC News Brasil

He says that many people who are considering returning to the communities left the territory until 2008, when there were still no schools in the reserves and families migrated to Altamira so that their children could study.

In the city, most of the riverside residents took on informal jobs: women became cleaning women and domestic workers, and men, dockers and construction workers.

With the opening of schools in the reserves, according to Lima, the migratory movement has cooled. Today he says that riverine people who leave the territory do so in search of better medical services or to attend a university.

Each reservation has a single health post with a nursing technician, equipped only to deal with simple cases. In more remote communities, he says, patients with chronic illnesses have to travel for up to two days by boat to hospitals in Altamira.

All migrants interviewed said that if there were ways to study higher education and access better health services in the territories, they would definitely return.

“This is the environment where we were born and raised, our roots are buried here. If public services were a little better, I would never have left,” says Higor Cazimiro.

Decentralization of medicine

For doctor Erik Jennings Simões, the covid-19 has shown that it was a mistake to concentrate the medical and hospital system in the Amazon in large urban areas.

Without ICUs or conditions to perform simple surgeries, cities in the interior have to send patients to cities whose hospitals were already overburdened before the pandemic.

“We focus on the larger cities and forget to take health to the communities to prevent them from coming to the city,” he says.

Simões says that there is already technology to perform medium and even high complexity surgeries outside large hospitals, as well as treating chronic diseases and doing blood tests.

The doctor participates in an ongoing initiative aimed at combating covid-19, which, he hopes, could serve as a model for a restructuring of medical and hospital care in the region in the future.

Coordinated by the NGO Exped Expedições da Saúde and financed by donors, including the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), the project is installing wards to serve patients and covid-19 of even medium severity in health centers already existing in indigenous lands in the Tapajós region. and the Upper Rio Negro.

The wards are equipped with oxygen concentrators, portable devices normally used in the treatment of pulmonary emphysema. They do not substitute respirators, but can assist patients with moderate oxygenation problems caused by covid-19.

“It is a decentralization that I have advocated for 18 years and that we were forced to do in the context of the coronavirus”, says Simões.

“First, because there is no place in the cities; second, because when you remove people from their territories, it can cause more aggression than the disease itself”, he says.

“It’s a start.”

