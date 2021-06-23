Residents concerned about transportation plan in Miami neighborhood – Telemundo Miami (51)

A historic neighborhood in the city of Miami already has a Metrorail station, but now residents fear that they will lose their quiet part of the city to the plans of the county Department of Transportation.

This Metrorail station is located in the Roads neighborhood and connects to the Vizcaya Palace, Miami-Dade County wants to turn the 2.5 acres that surround it into a residential and commercial complex, while neighbors come together to try to stop it.

The Vizcaya Metrorail station is in the middle of a historic city of Miami neighborhood of single-family homes.

These neighbors fear that this could soon change if they build an apartment and business complex here.

“I am living in the house of my dreams. I worked all my life to live in this neighborhood and now they are taking it away from me,” says a resident.

Neighbors tell us they are already affected by traffic due to their proximity to Brickell and the freeway.

According to the Miami-Dade Traffic Department, the development of Metrorail stations has several goals that include creating communities of pedestrians and fewer drivers on the streets, these neighbors do not believe that this will be the reality.

“It’s going to be 300-odd more cars coming and going through here, says one resident.

A Miami-Dade County selection committee chose two companies out of 7 to present their projects. Each of the two finalists has 327 apartments.

One is Grupo Terra, whose plan includes a 10-story tower and a 5-story building with some shops, a bridge for pedestrians and better access for cyclists.

The project of the association of the companies Adler and 13th floor construction includes two 5-story residential buildings with a tower, fewer shops, a public park and renovating the station at a cost of 4.4 million dollars.

“Nobody has said anything. Everything is quiet. We have the right to be told what is going to be done here,” says a resident.

We contacted the Department of Transportation and Miami Dade commissioners, but they cannot comment under a rule that requires silence until the final project is chosen, which would have to be approved by the county commission. The neighbors then wait to be heard.