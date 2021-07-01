Residents concerned about damage to their building structures – Telemundo Miami (51)

Telemundo 51 viewers have sent us some photos, on condition of anonymity, concerned about alleged damage to the structure of their buildings.

Alioskar Ganem, structural engineer at “Ganem Consulting Engineering”, says: “really what is reaching you is also reaching our offices. Calls, calls and calls from people who are very concerned about the conditions of the structures. We are all saying the same thing: each thing has to be analyzed case by case. Neither Miami was so perfect before, nor is it so bad now ”.

But, in the midst of that concern, what are the signs that should call our attention and which ones should not?

“Basically if it is a person who is living in your house, you have to see day after day reading of the crack that is scaring or annoying you. If you see that this crack has remained the same over the years, it is most likely not a crack that has a structural failure. Suddenly it might be a maintenance crack, ”he says.

In that case there would be no reason to turn on the alarms. If the crack spreads or increases in size, it would be a wake-up call.

“And yet, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a sign of collapse or structural failure.”

The diagnosis should always be in the hands of experts. If you believe your building is in danger, you can file a claim with Miami Dade County authorities. One way to do this is by calling 311.

Sergio Ascunce, from the Miami Dade construction department, says: “when we receive a complaint, we will see what that complaint is. And then we determine if it is a violation of the code or not. “

If the county inspector finds a problem, he posts notices and property owners have to hire the services of an engineer to check for structural failure and apply for permits for necessary repairs.

“We cannot enter concrete tests. Of ground. None of that, that falls under the responsibility of the engineer ”, says Ascunce.

At this time, Miami Dade County is conducting an audit of the buildings that have their recertification process for 40 years pending. This is how in the “Royal Oaks” condominium problems were detected in the beam that supports some balconies.

William Rodríguez, a resident of Royal Oaks Condominium, says:

“I’m going to avoid going to the patio, I’m going to avoid this area and the truth is that I feel safe.”

“Let them be vigilant, don’t be alarmed and think that things will always be collapsing,” Ganem said.