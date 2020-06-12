Villa de Las Rosas, Mexico: people pass an ambulance that was set on fire this Thursday in the municipality. (Free Press Photo: .)

Protests were sparked when municipal authorities began with sanitation measures against coronavirus in this Mexican town, where neither contagions nor deaths have been reported, according to data from the state health sector.

Hundreds of people were upset with the authorities and with their faces covered, caused damages and a partial fire in several public buildings among them the municipal presidency and the community clinic.

Municipal authorities reported partial damage to the mayor’s office, where they broke glass in some doors and burned documents and two computers.

In the clinic, protesters caused damage to several doors in addition to setting fire to an ambulance on the highway, authorities said.

Filiberto Pinto Utrilla, one of those who participated in the protest, accused the municipal president of lying with the coronavirus pandemic and said that the inhabitants do not want more fumigations or preventive announcements by COVID-19.

“Late at night they are spraying, it is not worth it, we want them to no longer do that, nor do we want a health center, “he said.

Pinto accused the authorities of lying to them by pointing out that the fumigations they are to combat the mosquito that transmits the dengue virus.

After the protests, dozens of inhabitants they armed with sticks and stones and they closed the entrances of the town.

The head of the Attorney General of the State of Chiapas (FGE), Jorge Llaven Abarca, said that have started an investigation for the violent events in Villa de Las Rosas and warned that there will be no impunity for these criminal behaviors.

The Mexican state of Chiapas reported two thousand 933 confirmed cases and 201 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, which has already exceeded 129 thousand infections and 15 thousand deaths.