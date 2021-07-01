Residents block services and arrival of food in Aguililla, Michoacán

MICHOACÁN

Tired of the lack of attention from federal and state authorities to restore electricity, access roads and provide security to the population, residents of Aguililla, Michoacán, took over the helicopter landing area, where food was arriving for the military established in this region.

They also canceled the supply of drinking water, after the military commanders have refused to act against organized crime groups, in the absence of orders and authorization from their superiors.

Pobladores, who are anonymous for security reasons, stated:

So that they feel what the people feel, we take new measures “

The inhabitants of this municipality declared that since last Sunday they determined to take pressure measures to try to force the military to leave their detachments and confront criminal groups.

Last Tuesday, the Secretary of Public Security, Israel Patron Reyes, at a press conference declared that the electricity supply had already been restored, something that the same residents denied hours later and confirmed that no authority has worried about it.

And this Wednesday at the end of an act at the Civil Protection base, again Patron Reyes said in an interview that on Tuesday at the end of his press conference, the criminal groups had once again caused damage to the lines for the conduction of electric power.

The residents revealed that Aguililla is a “powder keg” that could explode at any moment and this could be a regrettable issue for the authorities who have refused to act, they said.

jcs